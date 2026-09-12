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Championship
team-logoCharlton Athletic
The Valley, Charlton
team-logoPortsmouth
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Charlton Athletic vs Portsmouth: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Charlton Athletic vs Portsmouth
Charlton Athletic
Portsmouth
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

viaplay.se

Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

viaplay.dk

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

viaplay.fi

Norway

Viaplay Norway

viaplay.no

Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

viaplay.is

How to watch Charlton Athletic vs Portsmouth with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Championship - Game Week 7
The Valley, Charlton

Today's game between Charlton Athletic and Portsmouth will kick off at 12 Sept 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Charlton Athletic vs Portsmouth today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Charlton Athletic vs Portsmouth Probable lineups

Manager

  • N. Jones

Charlton have not confirmed their probable lineup ahead of the fixture, and no injury or suspension information has been released by the club. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Portsmouth are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. John Mousinho has not indicated any notable absences, and further squad updates will be added as they become available.

Form

CHA

CHA - Form

TOT
L5-1
PNE
W1-0
WBA
D1-1
STK
L4-0
QPR
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
POR

POR - Form

QPR
L1-3
LIN
W1-3
BRC
L2-1
DER
L0-2
CAC
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Charlton head into this match with a mixed recent record of one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Queens Park Rangers, following a 4-0 loss to Stoke City. The Addicks did beat Preston North End 1-0 in late August, though a 5-1 Carabao Cup exit to Tottenham Hotspur also features in that run. Across those five matches, Charlton scored three goals and conceded ten.

Portsmouth have won one, drawn none, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent game produced a 2-0 win over Cardiff City, but that followed a 0-2 defeat to Derby County. Portsmouth scored seven goals and conceded nine across the five-match sample, with their away win at Lincoln City — a 1-3 result — standing as another bright spot in an otherwise inconsistent run.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Charlton AthleticDrawPortsmouth
1
2
2
Championship
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
1
Portsmouth badge
Portsmouth
POR
3
FT
Championship
Portsmouth badge
Portsmouth
POR
2
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
1
FT
League One
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
0
Portsmouth badge
Portsmouth
POR
0
FT
League One
Portsmouth badge
Portsmouth
POR
2
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
2
FT
League One
Portsmouth badge
Portsmouth
POR
1
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
3
FT
7Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in February 2026, when Portsmouth won 1-3 at The Valley in the Championship. Before that, Portsmouth claimed a 2-1 home win in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Portsmouth have won three and Charlton one, with one draw, spanning both Championship and League One football.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
7421209+1114
W
W
W
W
D
2
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
641196+313
W
W
D
L
W
3
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
632184+411
L
D
W
W
D
4
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
632174+311
D
L
W
W
D
5
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
632167-111
D
L
D
W
W
6
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
531185+310
W
D
W
L
W
7
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
531197+210
W
W
W
D
L
8
MillwallMillwallMIL
5302108+29
W
L
L
W
W
9
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
6303109+19
W
W
L
W
L
10
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
62318809
W
L
W
D
D
11
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
52211310+38
D
L
W
W
D
12
WatfordWatfordWAT
622267-18
W
L
L
D
D
13
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
6321147+77
W
D
D
W
W
14
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
61418807
L
D
D
W
D
15
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
6213910-17
D
W
W
L
L
16
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
7142711-47
L
D
D
W
L
17
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
520378-16
W
L
L
W
L
18
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
612379-25
L
L
D
L
W
19
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
512246-25
D
D
W
L
L
20
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
6042710-34
D
L
L
D
D
21
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
6114612-64
L
L
L
L
D
22
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
6114511-64
L
L
W
L
D
23
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
6033713-63
D
L
D
L
L
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
6105612-63
L
W
L
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the current Championship table, Charlton Athletic sit fifth while Portsmouth are placed 17th.

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