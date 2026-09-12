International Coverage

Country Broadcaster Homepage Link Sweden Viaplay Sweden viaplay.se Denmark Viaplay Denmark viaplay.dk Finland Elisa Viihde Viaplay viaplay.fi Norway Viaplay Norway viaplay.no Iceland Viaplay Iceland viaplay.is

How to watch Charlton Athletic vs Portsmouth with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 7 12 Sept 2026 - 10:00 The Valley, Charlton

Today's game between Charlton Athletic and Portsmouth will kick off at 12 Sept 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Charlton Athletic vs Portsmouth today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Charlton have not confirmed their probable lineup ahead of the fixture, and no injury or suspension information has been released by the club. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Portsmouth are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. John Mousinho has not indicated any notable absences, and further squad updates will be added as they become available.

Form

Charlton head into this match with a mixed recent record of one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Queens Park Rangers, following a 4-0 loss to Stoke City. The Addicks did beat Preston North End 1-0 in late August, though a 5-1 Carabao Cup exit to Tottenham Hotspur also features in that run. Across those five matches, Charlton scored three goals and conceded ten.

Portsmouth have won one, drawn none, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent game produced a 2-0 win over Cardiff City, but that followed a 0-2 defeat to Derby County. Portsmouth scored seven goals and conceded nine across the five-match sample, with their away win at Lincoln City — a 1-3 result — standing as another bright spot in an otherwise inconsistent run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in February 2026, when Portsmouth won 1-3 at The Valley in the Championship. Before that, Portsmouth claimed a 2-1 home win in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Portsmouth have won three and Charlton one, with one draw, spanning both Championship and League One football.

Standings

In the current Championship table, Charlton Athletic sit fifth while Portsmouth are placed 17th.