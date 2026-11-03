How to watch Charlton Athletic vs Bolton Wanderers with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 14 3 Nov 2026 - 14:45 The Valley, Charlton

Charlton Athletic host Bolton Wanderers at The Valley in a Championship fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

Nathan Jones' side come into this game in poor form, having failed to win any of their last five league matches. Three consecutive defeats have left Charlton sitting 20th in the table, and the pressure is building at SE7.

Charlton's recent results make grim reading. They were beaten 3-0 by Middlesbrough in their last outing, and have conceded freely across this run, shipping goals in four of their past five games.

Bolton arrive in no better shape. Steven Schumacher's team are 19th in the Championship standings, separated from Charlton by a single place and by goal difference alone. This is a meeting between two sides desperate for points.

The visitors have won just once in their last five matches, a 3-1 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers, but they were hammered 5-1 at Middlesbrough and lost 3-2 at Bristol City most recently. Goals against have been a persistent problem.

With both clubs looking over their shoulders at the relegation zone, there is genuine urgency to this contest. Three points could prove transformative for whichever side finds a way to win.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Charlton Athletic vs Bolton Wanderers, including kick-off time and team news.

Team news & squads