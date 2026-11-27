How to watch Cercle Brugge vs KV Mechelen with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

First Division A - Game Week 13 28 Nov 2026 - 12:15 Jan Breydel Stadion

Cercle Brugge host KV Mechelen at the Jan Breydel Stadion in Bruges in a First Division A fixture between two clubs in the lower half of the table.

Pedro Caixinha's side arrive in good league form. Cercle have won four of their last five matches in all competitions, including a 1-0 victory over Westerlo in their most recent outing.

The one defeat in that run was a heavy one. Union St.Gilloise won 5-2 on 25 October, but Cercle have since beaten Royal Antwerp, RAAL La Louviere and Westerlo.

Frederik Vanderbiest's Mechelen come in on a harder note. They lost 5-1 to Club Brugge in their last match, a result that followed a 2-0 defeat at OH Leuven.

Before those two losses, Mechelen won at Genk and Kortrijk, so their recent record is mixed. They sit 16th, two places below their hosts.

The sides have shared some entertaining games recently, and Mechelen won the most recent meeting 3-2 at this ground last December. Here is how to follow the match.

Official broadcast information for Cercle Brugge vs KV Mechelen is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once the broadcasters are confirmed.

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