How to watch Central African Republic vs Benin with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - Game Week 4 16 Nov 2026 - 11:00

Central African Republic host Benin in an Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixture, with the two sides meeting again just days after their first encounter in this international window.

Benin arrive in commanding form. Gernot Rohr's side sit top of Group F and are coming off a dominant 4-1 win over this same Central African Republic side in the reverse fixture on November 12.

For the home side, the situation is bleak. Eloge Enza-Yamissi's Central African Republic are rooted to the bottom of the group and have now lost four of their last five matches across all competitions, conceding heavily in each defeat.

Benin have been the more consistent side in the qualifying campaign, picking up wins over Mauritania and now Central African Republic while drawing with Burkina Faso. The Squirrels have the look of a side building genuine momentum under Rohr.

Central African Republic will need a sharp improvement on recent performances to trouble a Benin team that put four past them less than a week ago. Their only point in recent memory came from a 1-1 friendly draw with Togo back in June.

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