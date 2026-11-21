How to watch Celta Fortuna vs Real Valladolid with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Segunda Division - Game Week 15 22 Nov 2026 - 12:30 Abanca Balaidos

Celta Fortuna host Real Valladolid at Abanca Balaidos in Vigo in a Segunda Division fixture that sets a struggling reserve side against a team with recent momentum.

Fredi Alvarez's Celta Fortuna sit 17th in the table and are in poor form, having lost three of their last five league matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Albacete, and they have conceded freely across their recent run.

Real Valladolid arrive in better shape, sitting 12th in the Segunda Division standings. Fran Escriba's side won back-to-back league matches against Sporting Gijon and Leganes before a 0-1 defeat to Castellon last time out.

Valladolid have shown they can score on the road, netting twice at Sporting Gijon and three times at Leganes in consecutive away wins. That attacking output will give them confidence heading into Vigo.

Celta Fortuna's home record offers little reassurance. A 5-1 loss to Girona at this ground earlier in the campaign underlined the defensive vulnerabilities Alvarez has yet to resolve.

The table positions and recent form both point in Valladolid's favour, though reserve sides can produce unpredictable results in front of their own supporters.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Segunda Division match live.

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