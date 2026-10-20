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How to watch CD Marathon vs Alianza FC with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

CONCACAF Central American Cup - Final 20 Oct 2026 - 22:00

Today's game between CD Marathon and Alianza FC will kick off at 21 Oct 2026, 03:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CD Marathon vs Alianza FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news has been made available for CD Marathon ahead of this fixture. Information on injuries, suspensions, and the probable lineup will be updated as it is released closer to kick-off.

Alianza FC have also yet to provide official squad updates. Details on any absentees or the expected starting XI will be added once confirmed.

Form

CD Marathon have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Olancho FC on October 15, and they also beat CD Olimpia 1-0 in September. The losses, including a 3-2 defeat to Juticalpa and a 3-1 reversal against LD Alajuelense in this competition, show vulnerability at both ends. Across those five games, Marathon scored six goals and conceded seven.

Alianza FC have won one, drawn three, and lost one of their last five outings in the Salvadoran Primera Division. Their most recent match ended 0-0 against CD Cacahuatique on October 17. They drew 2-2 on two separate occasions, against Inter Santa Tecla and Firpo, and their only defeat came in a 2-1 loss to CD FAS. Alianza scored five goals and conceded five across that run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the CONCACAF Central American Cup on August 20, 2026, when Alianza FC won 1-0 at CD Marathon's ground. The only other recorded encounter between the two sides in this dataset also took place in the same competition, in August 2024, when Marathon claimed a 1-0 home win. Each team has one victory from the two matches on record, with both decided by a single goal.