How to watch Cayman Islands vs Puerto Rico with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 3 1 Oct 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between Cayman Islands and Puerto Rico will kick off at 2 Oct 2026, 01:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cayman Islands vs Puerto Rico today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No team news has been confirmed for Cayman Islands ahead of this fixture. Updates on their squad and any potential absences will be added as information becomes available closer to kick-off.

Puerto Rico have also yet to release official team news. There are no confirmed injuries or suspensions at this stage, and further squad details are expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

Cayman Islands have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches. Their solitary victory came against Bahamas, while a 1-1 draw with British Virgin Islands and a goalless stalemate against Dominica in the Nations League showed they can be difficult to break down. They have, though, conceded eight goals across the five-game run, with a 4-1 defeat to Gibraltar the heaviest loss. Only two goals scored across those five outings underlines a lack of attacking output.

Puerto Rico have posted three wins, one draw, and one loss in their last five. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Dominica in the Nations League, and they also beat U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam — the latter by four goals to nil — during the March international window. A 3-0 friendly defeat to Saudi Arabia and a 1-0 Nations League loss to Guyana represent the low points of that run. Puerto Rico have scored eight goals and conceded five across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Puerto Rico have dominated this fixture in the two previous meetings on record. The most recent encounter, played in March 2023 in the CONCACAF Nations League, ended 5-1 to Puerto Rico. The earlier meeting in June 2022 also went Puerto Rico's way, with a 3-0 win for the Blue Hurricane away from home. Puerto Rico have scored eight goals and conceded just one across those two matches, making them clear favourites based on recent history.

Standings

B Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Guyana GUY 2 2 0 0 3 0 +3 6 W W 2 Puerto Rico PUR 2 1 0 1 2 1 +1 3 W L 3 Cayman Islands CYM 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2 1 L D 4 Dominica DMA 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2 1 L D Promotion Relegation

In Group 1 of League B, Cayman Islands sit third while Puerto Rico are second. A win for Puerto Rico would consolidate their position near the top of the group, while Cayman Islands need points to avoid slipping further down the table.