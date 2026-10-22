How to watch Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick-off time

25 Oct 2026 - 13:00 Bank of America Stadium

The Carolina Panthers will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina), in an all NFC South clash during Week 7 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 25 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (5pm GMT).

It's top versus bottom in the NFC South. The Bucs returned to losing ways last week against the Steelers to go to a dismal 1-5. The Panthers have the only positive record in the division and are aiming for a third straight success.

How to watch Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In the US:

Fox / Fox One / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team News

The biggest storyline in Tampa is under center.

Quarterback Boost : Baker Mayfield (right thumb) was a full participant in practice after missing the last three games with a dislocated thumb. Barring a Friday setback, he is highly expected to start on Sunday using a special protective glove.

Wide Receiver Concerns : Star receiver Emeka Egbuka (concussion/foot) sat out practice again on Thursday, working only off to the side with trainers. He remains in concussion protocol and is highly questionable. Chris Godwin Jr. also sat out Thursday, though it was a designated rest day.

Other Key Absences : Offensive tackle Luke Goedeke (calf) and linebacker Christian Rozeboom (finger) did not participate on Thursday.

Returning to Health : Cornerback Zyon McCollum, running back Bucky Irving, and defensive lineman Calijah Kancey all returned to practice in a limited capacity after battling illnesses earlier in the week.

Carolina Panthers Team News

Carolina is riding a wave of momentum following a Week 6 road win against the Philadelphia Eagles, and their injury report is shrinking rapidly.

Pass Rush Setback : The most significant blow is to the defense. Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday and has been ruled out by head coach Dave Canales. Backup linebacker Thomas Incoom (calf) is also out (week-to-week), leaving a major gap on defensive edges and special teams units.

Full House on Offense : Quarterback Bryce Young (knee), running back Chuba Hubbard (rest), and tight end Darren Waller (rest) were all full participants on Thursday.

Depth Chart Activations : The Panthers officially updated their Week 7 Depth Chart to reflect three major returns from injured reserve: Taylor Moton is back as the starting right tackle. Rookie Monroe Freeling (knee) and veteran AJ Dillon (ankle) both returned to full practice after missing Week 6. Rookie running back Trevor Etienne has been activated to back up Chuba Hubbard and handle return duties.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks