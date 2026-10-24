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International Coverage

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 12 24 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City host Birmingham City at Cardiff City Stadium in a Championship fixture that finds both clubs in very different moments of their season.

Cardiff sit 19th in the table, deep in the relegation picture and under pressure to arrest a run of inconsistent results under Brian Barry-Murphy. A home win feels like a necessity rather than a preference.

Birmingham arrive in Wales in a sharply contrasting position. Chris Davies's side are fourth in the Championship, in the middle of a form run that has seen them win four of their last five matches.

The Blues have been ruthless in recent weeks, putting four past Preston North End and three past Queens Park Rangers without reply. That kind of attacking output makes them one of the division's most dangerous sides at this stage of the campaign.

Cardiff will need to be far more reliable than they have been. Brian Barry-Murphy's team have shown they can score goals, but defensive lapses have cost them points, and Birmingham are well-placed to exploit any hesitation at the back.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Championship fixture live.

Team news & squads

Cardiff City are managed by Brian Barry-Murphy, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the hosts. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Birmingham City head coach Chris Davies also has no confirmed team news to report at this stage. Updates on probable lineups and any absentees will be added as the match approaches.

Form

Cardiff have taken seven points from their last five Championship matches, recording two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough, and their best result in the run was a 5-1 thrashing of Watford. Defeats to Blackburn Rovers and Bolton Wanderers show the inconsistency that has kept them anchored near the foot of the table. Across those five games, they have scored 11 goals but conceded seven, reflecting a side that can create but struggles to stay solid.

Birmingham's recent form tells a very different story. Chris Davies's side have won four of their last five, drawing only once, against Middlesbrough. They beat Queens Park Rangers 3-0 in their most recent match and followed a 4-0 win over Preston North End with a 1-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion. Birmingham have scored 10 goals across the five games while conceding just three, including two clean sheets on the road.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in April 2024, when Cardiff won 1-0 at Birmingham's ground in a Championship fixture. Before that, Cardiff also won 1-0 at home to Birmingham in December 2023. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Cardiff have won three and Birmingham one, with one of those meetings coming in the Carabao Cup in August 2023, when Cardiff won 3-1 at Birmingham.