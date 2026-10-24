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Championship
team-logoCardiff City
Cardiff City Stadium
team-logoBirmingham City
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Watch Cardiff City vs Birmingham City live: TV, livestreams, international Championship coverage

TV Guide & Streaming
Cardiff City vs Birmingham City
Cardiff City
Birmingham City
Championship
United StatesParamount+

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Match Preview

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Championship - Game Week 12
Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City host Birmingham City at Cardiff City Stadium in a Championship fixture that finds both clubs in very different moments of their season.

Cardiff sit 19th in the table, deep in the relegation picture and under pressure to arrest a run of inconsistent results under Brian Barry-Murphy. A home win feels like a necessity rather than a preference.

Birmingham arrive in Wales in a sharply contrasting position. Chris Davies's side are fourth in the Championship, in the middle of a form run that has seen them win four of their last five matches.

The Blues have been ruthless in recent weeks, putting four past Preston North End and three past Queens Park Rangers without reply. That kind of attacking output makes them one of the division's most dangerous sides at this stage of the campaign.

Cardiff will need to be far more reliable than they have been. Brian Barry-Murphy's team have shown they can score goals, but defensive lapses have cost them points, and Birmingham are well-placed to exploit any hesitation at the back.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Championship fixture live.

Team news & squads

Cardiff City vs Birmingham City Probable lineups

Manager

  • B. Barry-Murphy

Cardiff City are managed by Brian Barry-Murphy, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the hosts. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Birmingham City head coach Chris Davies also has no confirmed team news to report at this stage. Updates on probable lineups and any absentees will be added as the match approaches.

Form

CAC

CAC - Form

BOL
L1-0
CHA
W3-1
BLB
L2-1
WAT
W5-1
MID
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BIR

BIR - Form

DER
W1-2
MID
D2-2
WBA
W0-1
PNE
W4-0
QPR
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Cardiff have taken seven points from their last five Championship matches, recording two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough, and their best result in the run was a 5-1 thrashing of Watford. Defeats to Blackburn Rovers and Bolton Wanderers show the inconsistency that has kept them anchored near the foot of the table. Across those five games, they have scored 11 goals but conceded seven, reflecting a side that can create but struggles to stay solid.

Birmingham's recent form tells a very different story. Chris Davies's side have won four of their last five, drawing only once, against Middlesbrough. They beat Queens Park Rangers 3-0 in their most recent match and followed a 4-0 win over Preston North End with a 1-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion. Birmingham have scored 10 goals across the five games while conceding just three, including two clean sheets on the road.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Cardiff CityDrawBirmingham City
4
0
1
Championship
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
0
Cardiff City badge
Cardiff City
CAC
1
FT
Championship
Cardiff City badge
Cardiff City
CAC
0
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
1
FT
Carabao Cup
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
1
Cardiff City badge
Cardiff City
CAC
3
FT
Championship
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
0
Cardiff City badge
Cardiff City
CAC
2
FT
Championship
Cardiff City badge
Cardiff City
CAC
1
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
0
FT
7Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in April 2024, when Cardiff won 1-0 at Birmingham's ground in a Championship fixture. Before that, Cardiff also won 1-0 at home to Birmingham in December 2023. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Cardiff have won three and Birmingham one, with one of those meetings coming in the Carabao Cup in August 2023, when Cardiff won 3-1 at Birmingham.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
127412717+1025
W
D
W
W
D
2
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
11722168+823
L
W
W
W
W
3
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
116413012+1822
W
W
D
D
W
4
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
115512011+920
W
W
W
D
W
5
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
116231512+320
W
W
L
L
D
6
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
116141816+219
W
L
W
W
W
7
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
115331916+318
D
W
L
L
W
8
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
116322110+1117
D
W
W
L
W
9
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
114521512+317
L
W
D
D
D
10
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
114341716+115
L
W
W
D
W
11
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
114341514+115
W
L
W
L
L
12
MillwallMillwallMIL
114341818015
D
L
W
D
D
13
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
114341414015
D
W
W
L
D
14
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
113531516-114
W
L
D
W
L
15
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
114251215-314
L
L
D
W
L
16
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
113531015-514
L
D
D
L
D
17
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
124261623-714
L
D
W
L
W
18
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
11335919-1012
D
L
L
L
W
19
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
112541817+111
D
W
L
W
L
20
WatfordWatfordWAT
113261019-911
W
L
L
L
L
21
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
113081721-49
L
L
L
L
L
22
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
111551621-58
L
D
W
D
L
23
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
11137920-116
L
L
D
D
L
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
11119924-154
L
L
L
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

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