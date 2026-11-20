How to watch Cameroon U17 vs Venezuela U17 with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States Fubo United Kingdom DAZN Ireland DAZN

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

World Cup U17 - Game Week 1 21 Nov 2026 - 08:30

Cameroon U17 and Venezuela U17 meet in Group K of the FIFA World Cup U17, with both sides looking to make their mark in the tournament.

Cameroon come into this fixture as group leaders, sitting top of Group K and carrying the confidence that comes with that position. Their tournament has been building, and they will be eager to maintain momentum on home soil.

Venezuela arrive in a different position. They sit fourth in the group after a mixed run of results, and they need a strong performance to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

The South Americans showed they can score goals, putting four past Haiti in their most recent win, but a 2-1 defeat to North Korea in their last outing will have raised questions that need answering.

For Cameroon, the pressure of expectation will be familiar. Playing in front of their own support, they have the chance to secure their group standing and stamp their authority on the competition.