How to watch Cadiz vs Real Oviedo with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Segunda Division - Game Week 13 7 Nov 2026 - 10:15 JP Financial Estadio

Cadiz host Real Oviedo at the JP Financial Estadio in a Segunda Division fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at opposite ends of the table.

Albert Celades's side sit 20th in the standings and are in desperate need of points. Their last league outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Mallorca, and with three losses from their last four Segunda Division matches, the pressure at the bottom is mounting.

A Copa del Rey win over Xerez last month offered a brief lift, but Cadiz have struggled for consistency in the league, conceding twice in each of their recent defeats to Granada and Mallorca.

Real Oviedo arrive in ninth place and in mixed form of their own. Julian Calero's side drew 2-2 with Almeria and were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Numancia before losing 2-3 to Las Palmas in their most recent outing.

Oviedo have shown they can score goals — they put three past Eibar and grabbed a point at Almeria — but clean sheets have been hard to come by, with the team conceding in four of their last five matches.

The head-to-head record between these sides adds another layer of interest. Cadiz have the better of recent meetings, though Oviedo claimed a 2-1 win in the last encounter.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Cadiz vs Real Oviedo, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads