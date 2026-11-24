How to watch Burnley vs Birmingham City with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States Paramount+ United Kingdom Sky Sports+

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 17 25 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Turf Moor

Burnley host Birmingham City at Turf Moor in the Championship, with the home side looking for a way out of a difficult spell.

Fabio Celestini's team sit 22nd in the table. They have not won in their last five league games, taking three draws and two defeats.

The most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Blackburn Rovers in the East Lancashire derby. Before that came a 5-4 loss at Cardiff City, a game that showed how open the Clarets have been at the back.

Birmingham arrive in a much stronger position. Chris Davies's side are fourth in the Championship and won three of their last five matches.

They did lose 1-0 at home to Stoke City last time out, which ended a run of wins over Swansea City, Millwall and Lincoln City. That makes this a test of whether Burnley can punish a side coming off a setback.

Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the game.

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