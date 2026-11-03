How to watch Buriram United vs Kashima Antlers with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 07:15

Buriram United host Kashima Antlers in the AFC Champions League Elite, with the Thai side looking to keep their continental campaign alive against one of Japan's most decorated clubs.

Buriram come into this fixture under pressure. Mark Jackson's side sit 13th in the East standings, and back-to-back defeats in their last two AFC Champions League Elite outings have left their progression in real doubt.

Their domestic form has been inconsistent too. A narrow Thai League win over Pattani FC was followed by a loss to Sisaket United, and the most recent continental outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Gamba Osaka.

Kashima arrive in a sharply contrasting mood. Toru Oniki's men are second in the East table and have won their last two AFC Champions League Elite matches, including a commanding 3-0 victory over Pohang Steelers.

The Antlers have scored freely in recent weeks, putting four past Cerezo Osaka in the J. League just days before this trip to Thailand. They carry genuine momentum into this contest.

For Buriram, this is a must-win situation if they are to remain in contention. For Kashima, a positive result would cement their place among the front-runners in the East group.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Buriram United vs Kashima Antlers, including kick-off time, live stream details, and the latest team news.

Team news & squads