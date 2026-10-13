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AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoBuriram United
team-logoBeijing Guoan
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Buriram United vs Beijing Guoan: Worldwide AFC Champions League Elite broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Buriram United vs Beijing Guoan
Buriram United
Beijing Guoan
AFC Champions League Elite

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

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How to watch Buriram United vs Beijing Guoan with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Buriram United and Beijing Guoan will kick off at 13 Oct 2026, 13:15.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Buriram United vs Beijing Guoan today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Buriram United vs Beijing Guoan lineups

4-2-3-1
Buriram United crest
Buriram United
BUN
page.match.formation.title
Beijing Guoan crest
Beijing Guoan
BEI
4-4-2
N. EtheridgeN. Etheridgeteam-logoNathanteam-logoL. Ahijadoteam-logoCajuteam-logoC. Goodteam-logoP. Sukjitthammakulteam-logoA. Moyateam-logoS. Moyanoteam-logoPaulinhoteam-logoS. Chaidedteam-logoBissoliteam-logoS. Houteam-logoT. YueG. RamosG. Ramosteam-logoY. Baiteam-logoG. WangX. ZhangX. Zhangteam-logoA. Konteteam-logoJ. Dudziakteam-logoDawhanteam-logoB. NkololoC. AkoloC. Akolo
Beijing Guoan crest
Beijing Guoan
BEI
4-2-3-1
Buriram United

Starting XI

Beijing Guoan

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Jackson
  • N. Montgomery

Buriram United are managed by Mark Jackson for this AFC Champions League Elite fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side at this stage, and probable lineup details have not been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Beijing Guoan are led by Nick Montgomery. As with Buriram, no injury or suspension data has been confirmed for the away squad, and no projected XI has been provided. Further team news is expected ahead of the match.

Form

BUN

BUN - Form

SUK
W1-3
CHI
D1-1
JDT
D1-1
CHO
W0-1
RAY
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BEI

BEI - Form

DYI
D1-1
LLA
W3-1
SHT
D0-0
POH
W3-1
QDH
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Buriram United have recorded three wins and two draws from their last five matches across all competitions, losing none. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win over Rayong FC in the Thai League, and they also picked up a 1-3 away victory at Sukhothai FC. In those five matches, Buriram scored eight goals and conceded five, with their two draws both finishing 1-1.

Beijing Guoan have won three and drawn two of their last five, also without a defeat. Their latest result was a 3-0 win over Qingdao Hainiu in the Super League, and they beat Pohang Steelers 3-1 in their previous AFC Champions League Elite outing. Across the five matches, Beijing scored ten goals and conceded three, with consecutive wins in their two most recent fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Buriram UnitedDrawBeijing Guoan
0
0
2
AFC Champions League Elite
Beijing Guoan badge
Beijing Guoan
BEI
2
Buriram United badge
Buriram United
BUN
0
FT
AFC Champions League Elite
Buriram United badge
Buriram United
BUN
1
Beijing Guoan badge
Beijing Guoan
BEI
3
FT
1Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals1/2
Both teams scored1/2

The two clubs have met twice in the AFC Champions League Elite, with Beijing Guoan winning both fixtures. The most recent encounter came in April 2019, when Beijing won 2-0 at home. Earlier that same month, Beijing also won the away leg 3-1 at Buriram. Across both matches, Beijing scored five goals and Buriram scored one.

Standings

East

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Gamba OsakaGamba OsakaGOS
220072+56
W
W
2
Kashima AntlersKashima AntlersKAN
211071+64
D
W
3
Shanghai PortShanghai PortSHT
211075+24
D
W
4
Beijing GuoanBeijing GuoanBEI
211031+24
D
W
5
Johor Darul Ta'zimJohor Darul Ta'zimJDT
211031+24
W
D
6
Daejeon Hana CitizenDaejeon Hana CitizenDAE
211021+14
D
W
7
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FCJeonbuk Hyundai Motors FCJEO
110021+13
W
8
Vissel KobeVissel KobeKOB
110021+13
W
9
Kyoto Sanga FCKyoto Sanga FCKSF
21011103
W
L
10
Buriram UnitedBuriram UnitedBUN
20201102
D
D
11
Cong An Ha NoiCong An Ha NoiCAN
201114-31
D
L
12
Kashiwa ReysolKashiwa ReysolKAR
100112-10
L
13
Port FCPort FCTPF
100112-10
L
14
Ratchaburi FCRatchaburi FCRAT
200247-30
L
L
15
Pohang SteelersPohang SteelersPOH
200215-40
L
L
16
Newcastle JetsNewcastle JetsNEW
2002210-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the AFC Champions League Elite East group, Beijing Guoan currently sit fourth while Buriram United are placed eighth.

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