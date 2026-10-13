International Coverage
Country
Broadcaster
Homepage
Afghanistan
FanCode
Algeria
SSC / beIN Sports
Australia
Paramount+ Australia
Austria
Sportdigital Football
Bahrain
SSC / beIN Sports
Bangladesh
FanCode
China
Migu / iQiyi
Egypt
SSC / beIN Sports
Germany
Sportdigital Football
India
FanCode
Indonesia
Vision+
Iran
SSC / beIN Sports
Iraq
SSC / beIN Sports
Japan
DAZN Japan
Jordan
SSC / beIN Sports
Kazakhstan
Setanta Sports Eurasia
Kuwait
SSC / beIN Sports
Malaysia
Astro Arena
Qatar
Al Kass / beIN Sports
Saudi Arabia
SSC (Saudi Sports Company)
South Korea
Coupang Play
Switzerland
Sportdigital Football
Thailand
BG Sports
United Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi Sports / SSC
United States
Paramount+ / CBS Sports
How to watch Buriram United vs Beijing Guoan with a VPN
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Buriram United and Beijing Guoan will kick off at 13 Oct 2026, 13:15.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Buriram United vs Beijing Guoan today
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Buriram United vs Beijing Guoan lineups
Starting XI
Substitutes
Manager
- M. Jackson
- N. Montgomery
Buriram United are managed by Mark Jackson for this AFC Champions League Elite fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side at this stage, and probable lineup details have not been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.
Beijing Guoan are led by Nick Montgomery. As with Buriram, no injury or suspension data has been confirmed for the away squad, and no projected XI has been provided. Further team news is expected ahead of the match.
Form
Buriram United have recorded three wins and two draws from their last five matches across all competitions, losing none. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win over Rayong FC in the Thai League, and they also picked up a 1-3 away victory at Sukhothai FC. In those five matches, Buriram scored eight goals and conceded five, with their two draws both finishing 1-1.
Beijing Guoan have won three and drawn two of their last five, also without a defeat. Their latest result was a 3-0 win over Qingdao Hainiu in the Super League, and they beat Pohang Steelers 3-1 in their previous AFC Champions League Elite outing. Across the five matches, Beijing scored ten goals and conceded three, with consecutive wins in their two most recent fixtures.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The two clubs have met twice in the AFC Champions League Elite, with Beijing Guoan winning both fixtures. The most recent encounter came in April 2019, when Beijing won 2-0 at home. Earlier that same month, Beijing also won the away leg 3-1 at Buriram. Across both matches, Beijing scored five goals and Buriram scored one.
Standings
East
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|2
|+5
|6
W
W
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|1
|+6
|4
D
W
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|5
|+2
|4
D
W
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|4
D
W
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|4
W
D
|6
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|4
D
W
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|9
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
W
L
|10
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
D
D
|11
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|1
D
L
|12
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
L
|13
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
L
|14
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|0
L
L
|15
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
L
L
|16
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|10
|-8
|0
L
L
In the AFC Champions League Elite East group, Beijing Guoan currently sit fourth while Buriram United are placed eighth.