How to watch Burgos CF vs Celta Fortuna with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Segunda Division - Game Week 13 7 Nov 2026 - 08:00 Estadio El Plantio

Burgos CF host Celta Fortuna at Estadio El Plantio in what is a straight contest between two Segunda Division sides with very different ambitions at this stage of the season.

Burgos sit eighth in the table and arrive in reasonable shape. Three wins from their last five competitive outings, including back-to-back Segunda Division victories over FC Andorra and Sabadell, point to a side with momentum building through the autumn.

Their most recent league outing ended in a 1-1 draw at home to Castellon, a result that halted a promising run but left the points tally intact. Sergio Francisco's side will be looking to return to winning ways in front of their own supporters.

Celta Fortuna, meanwhile, arrive from a difficult position. Fredi Alvarez's side sit 16th in the division, and their recent form has been inconsistent. A heavy 5-1 defeat at Girona earlier in October was a low point, though they have shown some resilience with draws against Cordoba and Tenerife.

The visitors did record an impressive 4-1 win over Real Sociedad B last month, which shows they are capable of producing quality football. Sustaining that level over 90 minutes at El Plantio will be the challenge.

With Burgos looking to push up the table and Celta Fortuna desperate to move clear of the lower reaches, there is plenty at stake in Castile. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match.

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