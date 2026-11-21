How to watch Burgos CF vs Albacete with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Segunda Division - Game Week 15 22 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Estadio El Plantio

Burgos CF host Albacete at the Estadio El Plantío in a Segunda Division fixture that carries real weight for both sides, with the table separating them by 13 places.

Sergio Francisco's Burgos sit sixth in the division and will be looking to bounce back after a 3-1 defeat to Leganes in their last league outing. Before that setback, they had strung together back-to-back wins, including a 2-1 victory over Celta Fortuna, and they remain well-placed in the promotion picture.

Albacete arrive at El Plantío in a different kind of form entirely. Joseba Etxeberria's side have won four of their last five matches across all competitions and head into this game off the back of a 1-0 Segunda Division win over Celta Fortuna.

The visitors are 19th in the table and will need points to pull clear of the relegation zone. Their recent run, however, suggests they are not a side to be taken lightly, with wins against Leganes and Sabadell also on their recent record.

This is a fixture with clear stakes at both ends of the table. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Burgos CF vs Albacete.

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