Watch Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots kick-off time

4 Oct 2026 - 13:00 Highmark Stadium

The Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, New York), in an AFC East divisional showdown, during Week 4 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 4 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm BST).

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots

In the US:

CBS / Paramount+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / 5ACTION

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots Team News

Buffalo Bills Team News

The undefeated Bills are managing an injury scare to their franchise star alongside a notable absence in the secondary.

Josh Allen (QB) : Handled a significant scare after taking a hard helmet hit to his left knee late in the Week 3 win over the Chargers. While he was visibly limping post-game and seen wincing in the locker room, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady explicitly stated it is "nothing to worry about," and sports medical analysts expect him to suit up on Sunday without limitation.

Christian Benford (CB) : The boundary cornerback is the team's biggest concern after leaving last week's game with a foot/toe injury. He left the stadium in a walking boot. If he cannot clear protocol, rookie Davison Igbinosun will step into a major starting role after recording six tackles and a pass breakup in relief duty.

Ed Oliver (DT) : The star defensive tackle was a late scratch in Week 2 and remained heavily limited by a nagging hip injury through Week 3. Head coach Joe Brady expects to manage his reps all the way up until game day.

DJ Moore (WR) : Briefly left Week 3 with a shoulder concern but successfully returned to the game and is tracking to play through the discomfort.

New England Patriots Team News

Head coach Mike Vrabel's squad is navigating what is fast becoming a 'dire' situation along their offensive line protection units.

The Right Guard Crisis : The Patriots have lost their starting right guard to severe injuries in back-to-back weeks. Secure starter Mike Onwenu went to Injured Reserve (IR) with a fractured ankle in Week 2. His replacement, veteran Greg Van Roten, suffered a major thigh injury against Jacksonville last Sunday and was also placed on IR this Tuesday. The Patriots are now down to their third-string option (either Ben Brown or rookie Walter Rouse) to protect young quarterback Drake Maye.

Morgan Moses (RT) : The veteran right tackle continues to struggle through a foot injury. He was visibly hobbling during last week’s blowout loss to Jacksonville and had to be pulled early for rookie Caleb Lomu.

Christian Barmore (DT) : The defensive focal point left the field early in Week 3 with an apparent shoulder issue, creating massive depth concerns in the interior defensive line heading to Buffalo.

Dre'Mont Jones & Quintayvious Hutchins (LBs) : Both linebackers missed practice entirely over the last week due to knee and shoulder injuries and have been ruled out.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks