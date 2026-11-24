Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs kick-off time

The Buffalo Bills host the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, New York) in a crucial Thanksgiving Day showdown, during Week 12 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Thursday, November 26 at 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT (1.20am GMT on Friday 27).

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (9-1) lock horns with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) in an historic encounter, with control of the AFC’s No.1 seed on the line.

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs

In the US:

NBC / Peacock / NFL+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports NFL

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

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Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Team News

Buffalo Bills Team News

Recent Form & Context : Buffalo enter on a six-game winning streak following a 26-9 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 11. While the Bills' defence has not allowed a touchdown in 15 quarters, their passing attack has drawn scrutiny for turnovers and red-zone struggles against a recent stretch of backup quarterbacks.

: Buffalo enter on a six-game winning streak following a 26-9 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 11. While the Bills' defence has not allowed a touchdown in 15 quarters, their passing attack has drawn scrutiny for turnovers and red-zone struggles against a recent stretch of backup quarterbacks. Clean Week 11 Exit : Buffalo avoided major new injuries against Miami. Wide receiver DJ Moore briefly exited in the first half with a knee issue, though head coach Joe Brady confirmed he returned to the game without missing an offensive possession. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver was a late Saturday addition to the injury report with an oblique issue, yet he suited up and played.

: Buffalo avoided major new injuries against Miami. Wide receiver DJ Moore briefly exited in the first half with a knee issue, though head coach Joe Brady confirmed he returned to the game without missing an offensive possession. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver was a late Saturday addition to the injury report with an oblique issue, yet he suited up and played. Key Starters Monitored : Buffalo sat several key contributors in Week 11 with the short turnaround in mind. Cornerback Christian Benford (groin), tight end Dalton Kincaid (thumb/ankle), inside linebacker Dorian Williams (calf), and defensive lineman T.J. Sanders (shoulder) were all inactive against the Dolphins and will be closely monitored on the accelerated Monday-Wednesday practice schedule.

: Buffalo sat several key contributors in Week 11 with the short turnaround in mind. Cornerback Christian Benford (groin), tight end Dalton Kincaid (thumb/ankle), inside linebacker Dorian Williams (calf), and defensive lineman T.J. Sanders (shoulder) were all inactive against the Dolphins and will be closely monitored on the accelerated Monday-Wednesday practice schedule. Depth & Roster Adjustments: With Williams out, rookie linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr made his first career start, while veterans Shaq Thompson and Tre'Davious White were elevated from the practice squad to bolster the defence. Safety Damar Hamlin (toe) and tight end Jackson Hawes (shoulder) both played through questionable tags on Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs Team News

Recent Form & Context : Kansas City arrive on a three-game winning streak after routing the Arizona Cardinals 34-7. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has thrown eight touchdown passes over the last two weeks, keeping the Chiefs firmly in the AFC West race despite significant absences on the right side of their offensive line and in the backfield.

: Kansas City arrive on a three-game winning streak after routing the Arizona Cardinals 34-7. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has thrown eight touchdown passes over the last two weeks, keeping the Chiefs firmly in the AFC West race despite significant absences on the right side of their offensive line and in the backfield. Backfield Uncertainty : Starting running back Kenneth Walker III missed his second consecutive game on Sunday due to a groin injury. Head coach Andy Reid previously noted that the team was exercising caution ahead of the short week in Buffalo, giving Walker four days to recover in hopes of returning.

: Starting running back Kenneth Walker III missed his second consecutive game on Sunday due to a groin injury. Head coach Andy Reid previously noted that the team was exercising caution ahead of the short week in Buffalo, giving Walker four days to recover in hopes of returning. Offensive Line Attrition : The Chiefs played without two key linemen against Arizona: starting right guard Trey Smith (concussion protocol since Week 10) and tackle Jaylon Moore (ankle). Both must clear hurdles quickly on a compressed practice timeline to protect Mahomes against Buffalo's front.

: The Chiefs played without two key linemen against Arizona: starting right guard Trey Smith (concussion protocol since Week 10) and tackle Jaylon Moore (ankle). Both must clear hurdles quickly on a compressed practice timeline to protect Mahomes against Buffalo's front. New Week 11 Injuries : Tight end Noah Gray (ribs) and fullback Ben VanSumeren (knee) both exited late in the fourth quarter against the Cardinals on the same play. With tight end Jared Wiley already on injured reserve, Gray's availability could test Kansas City's depth behind Travis Kelce (who played through minor calf and ankle designations in Week 11).

: Tight end Noah Gray (ribs) and fullback Ben VanSumeren (knee) both exited late in the fourth quarter against the Cardinals on the same play. With tight end Jared Wiley already on injured reserve, Gray's availability could test Kansas City's depth behind Travis Kelce (who played through minor calf and ankle designations in Week 11). Defensive Front Watch: Defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (knee) was activated ahead of Week 11 but remained inactive on Sunday, while rookie defensive lineman Peter Woods (neck) missed his third straight contest.

Buffalo Bills BUF Form Kansas City Chiefs KC BUF BUF KC KC All Games All Games Buffalo Bills BUF 26 9 Miami Dolphins MIA W New York Jets NYJ 12 31 Buffalo Bills BUF W Minnesota Vikings MIN 6 23 Buffalo Bills BUF W Buffalo Bills BUF 36 10 Baltimore Ravens BAL W Las Vegas Raiders LVR 30 33 Buffalo Bills BUF W Matches played 5 Points scored 149 All Games All Games Kansas City Chiefs KC 34 7 Arizona Cardinals ARZ W Atlanta Falcons ATL 13 35 Kansas City Chiefs KC W Kansas City Chiefs KC 35 12 New York Jets NYJ W Denver Broncos DEN 28 24 Kansas City Chiefs KC L Seattle Seahawks SEA 20 3 Kansas City Chiefs KC L Matches played 5 Points scored 131

Head to Head Draw 3 0 2 NFL Buffalo Bills BUF 28 Kansas City Chiefs KC 21 FT NFL Kansas City Chiefs KC 32 Buffalo Bills BUF 29 FT NFL Buffalo Bills BUF 30 Kansas City Chiefs KC 21 FT NFL Buffalo Bills BUF 24 Kansas City Chiefs KC 27 FT NFL Kansas City Chiefs KC 17 Buffalo Bills BUF 20 FT 131 Points scored 118

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks