How to watch British Virgin Islands vs Turks and Caicos Islands with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 3 29 Sept 2026 - 15:00

Today's game between British Virgin Islands and Turks and Caicos Islands will kick off at 29 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch British Virgin Islands vs Turks and Caicos Islands today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No team news has been confirmed for British Virgin Islands ahead of this fixture. Information on the probable lineup, injuries, and suspensions will be added as it becomes available closer to kick-off.

Turks and Caicos Islands have also yet to release any squad or team news ahead of the match. Updates on their lineup and any absentees will follow when official information is provided.

Form

British Virgin Islands have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 defeat to Montserrat in the CONCACAF Nations League, though they bounced back from a 4-0 friendly loss to Gibraltar with a 2-0 win over Bonaire shortly after. Earlier in 2026 they beat Anguilla 4-0 and drew 1-1 with Cayman Islands, giving them a varied but competitive recent record across nine goals scored and six conceded in those five games.

Turks and Caicos Islands have struggled for consistency, picking up just one win from their last five matches against four defeats. Their sole victory came against Anguilla, a 2-1 win in the Nations League, but they have since lost to Montserrat, drawn 1-1 with U.S. Virgin Islands in a result that counted as a loss by record, and suffered heavy defeats to Belize including a 4-0 reverse. Across those five games they have scored four goals and conceded ten.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 2-2 draw when Turks and Caicos Islands hosted British Virgin Islands in the CONCACAF Nations League in October 2023. British Virgin Islands claimed a 3-1 win the last time they had home advantage in this fixture, also in the 2023 Nations League cycle. Across the three recorded meetings between the sides, neither team has managed to establish clear dominance, with the series split between one win apiece and one draw.

Standings

C Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Montserrat MSR 2 2 0 0 5 0 +5 6 W W 2 Turks and Caicos Islands TCA 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 L 3 British Virgin Islands VGB 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0 L Promotion Possible Qualification to next stage

In CONCACAF Nations League Group C, Turks and Caicos Islands currently sit second while British Virgin Islands are third. With the group still to be decided, both teams know that a result here could reshape their standing and their prospects of finishing in a qualifying position.