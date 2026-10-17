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Championship
team-logoBristol City
Ashton Gate
team-logoSheffield United
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Bristol City vs Sheffield United: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Bristol City vs Sheffield United
Bristol City
Sheffield United
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

Netherlands

Viaplay Netherlands

Viaplay Netherlands

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

How to watch Bristol City vs Sheffield United with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Championship - Game Week 11
Ashton Gate

Today's game between Bristol City and Sheffield United will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bristol City vs Sheffield United today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Bristol City vs Sheffield United Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Skubala

Michael Skubala has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the match, and Bristol City have no injury or suspension information currently available. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Chris Wilder's Sheffield United are in a similar position, with no confirmed team news or lineup details provided at this stage. Further information will be added as it becomes available.

Form

BRC

BRC - Form

LIN
L0-1
WAT
W1-0
CRY
W0-2
CHA
D1-1
BLB
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/3
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5
SHU

SHU - Form

WOL
L0-1
FLE
L1-0
STK
L2-1
LIN
W3-0
POR
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Bristol City have recorded one win, one draw, and two losses across their last four Championship matches, with a friendly victory over Crystal Palace also in that five-game stretch. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers, and they also fell to Lincoln City by the same scoreline in September. A 1-0 win over Watford represents their only Championship victory in this run. The Robins have scored just two goals across those four league matches while conceding three.

Sheffield United have won once and lost three times in their last five matches, suffering defeats in their most recent two outings. A 3-2 loss to Portsmouth was followed by this fixture, while a 3-0 win over Lincoln City stands as the bright spot in their recent record. They have also lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Stoke City in the Championship during this period, and exited the Carabao Cup at the hands of Fleetwood Town.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Bristol CityDrawSheffield United
2
1
2
Championship
Bristol City badge
Bristol City
BRC
1
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
0
FT
Championship
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
1
Bristol City badge
Bristol City
BRC
4
FT
Championship
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
3
Bristol City badge
Bristol City
BRC
0
FT
Championship
Bristol City badge
Bristol City
BRC
0
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
3
FT
Championship
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
1
Bristol City badge
Bristol City
BRC
1
FT
6Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

Bristol City won the most recent meeting between these sides, a 1-0 home victory in April 2026. Sheffield United have the stronger overall record across the last five head-to-head matches, winning three of them, including a 3-0 home win and a 4-1 victory over Bristol City. The sides also drew 1-1 at Bramall Lane in March 2025.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
10721167+923
W
W
W
W
L
2
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
106312014+621
W
W
D
D
W
3
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
105412912+1719
W
D
D
W
W
4
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
104511711+617
W
W
D
W
L
5
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
10451159+617
W
D
D
D
D
6
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
105231815+317
W
L
L
W
W
7
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
105231210+217
W
L
L
D
W
8
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
106222110+1116
W
W
L
W
W
9
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
105141716+116
L
W
W
W
D
10
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
104331513+215
W
W
D
W
L
11
MillwallMillwallMIL
104241616014
L
W
D
D
L
12
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
104241214-214
L
D
W
L
L
13
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
103521013-314
D
D
L
D
D
14
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
104151518-313
W
L
W
W
L
15
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
103341414012
L
W
L
L
W
16
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
93241213-111
W
L
D
D
W
17
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
102531115-411
L
D
W
L
D
18
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
10325717-1011
L
L
L
W
W
19
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
102441615+110
W
L
W
L
D
20
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
103071720-39
L
L
L
L
W
21
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
111551621-58
L
D
W
D
L
22
WatfordWatfordWAT
10226819-118
L
L
L
L
W
23
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
10136919-106
L
D
D
L
L
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
10118820-124
L
L
D
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Bristol City sit 12th while Sheffield United are placed 15th, leaving little margin for either side to slip further down the division.

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