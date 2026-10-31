How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Crystal Palace FC Women with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

WSL - Game Week 8 1 Nov 2026 - 09:00 Broadfield Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion Women host Crystal Palace FC Women at Broadfield Stadium in Crawley in a Women's Super League fixture that pits two sides at very different ends of the table.

Arturo Ruiz's Brighton side come into this match with momentum behind them. Three wins from their last five across all competitions, including a 3-0 WSL victory over West Ham United, show a team capable of putting results together on home turf.

Crystal Palace arrive in difficult form. Josanne Potter's side have lost four of their last five matches, conceding freely and yet to record a clean sheet in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-2 WSL Cup defeat to London City Lionesses.

The two clubs have crossed paths infrequently in recent seasons, but their last WSL meeting ended 1-1 at Broadfield Stadium in February 2025, a result that underlined how competitive this fixture can be regardless of league position.

Brighton will look to extend their strong home record, while Palace will be desperate to arrest a slide that has left them rooted near the foot of the WSL standings.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Brighton Women vs Crystal Palace Women, including kick-off time and team news.

Team news & squads