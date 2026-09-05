How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 3 5 Sept 2026 - 10:00 The American Express Community Stadium

Today's game between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United will kick off at 5 Sept 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Brighton head into this fixture without a lengthy list of absentees. Stefanos Tzimas, Yankuba Minteh, Jack Hinshelwood, Evan Ferguson, Georginio Rutter, Kaoru Mitoma, and Yasin Ayari are all ruled out through injury. No suspensions are currently in place. Hurzeler's projected XI includes Bart Verbruggen in goal, with a back line featuring Lewis Dunk, Luka Vuskovic, and Mats Wieffer, and Charalampos Kostoulas leading the attack.

Leeds are without Mateo Joseph, Ilia Gruev, and Joe Rodon through injury, with Rodon facing a spell of around ten weeks on the sidelines following the hamstring problem he sustained at Brentford. No suspensions affect Farke's squad. The projected XI sees James Trafford start in goal, with Jaka Bijol, Tarik Muharemovic, and Nico Elvedi forming the defensive unit and Dominic Calvert-Lewin leading the line.

Form

Brighton have won two and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing once. Their most recent result was a 4-3 Premier League defeat to Chelsea, a game in which they scored three goals but were unable to hold on. The Seagulls' best recent performance came in their back-to-back 4-0 victories, one against Aston Villa in the league and one against Tromsoe in Conference League qualification. Across the five matches, Brighton scored 13 goals and conceded seven, reflecting an open and attack-minded approach under Hurzeler.

Leeds have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five outings. Their most recent match was a 1-1 draw at Brentford in the Premier League. Farke's side beat Nottingham Forest twice in the space of three days, winning 0-1 in the league and 0-2 in the Carabao Cup. Leeds scored eight goals and conceded three across the five games, with a 4-0 friendly win over Augsburg also featuring in that run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in May 2026, when Leeds United beat Brighton 1-0 at Elland Road in a Premier League fixture. Before that, Brighton won 3-0 at the Amex in November 2025, also in the Premier League. Across the five most recent head-to-head matches on record, Leeds have won twice, Brighton have won twice, and one match ended in a draw, with the sides level at 1-1 in May 2022.

Standings

In the early Premier League table, Leeds United sit eighth and Brighton are ninth after the opening matchdays of the 2026/27 season.