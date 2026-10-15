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How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs FK Kauno Zalgiris with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Conference League - Game Week 1 15 Oct 2026 - 15:00 The American Express Community Stadium

Today's game between Brighton & Hove Albion and FK Kauno Zalgiris will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs FK Kauno Zalgiris today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Fabian Hurzeler takes charge of Brighton for this Conference League fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as squad news becomes clearer.

FK Kauno Zalgiris are managed by Zeljko Sopic, and similarly, no detailed team news has been confirmed for the visitors at this stage. Further updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

Brighton carry a W4-D1-L0 record from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Premier League win at Sunderland, and they also beat Arsenal 3-0 and Coventry City 5-0 in the league during that run. Across those five matches, the Seagulls scored 11 goals and conceded just two, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw with Leeds United. Four consecutive wins heading into this fixture underlines the consistency Hurzeler's side have built.

FK Kauno Zalgiris posted a W4-D0-L1 record across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 cup win over FK Minija, and they also recorded a 5-1 victory over Suduva in the A Lyga. The sole defeat in that run was a 3-2 loss to Zalgiris Vilnius. Across those five games, Zalgiris scored 11 goals and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous head-to-head data is available between Brighton & Hove Albion and FK Kauno Zalgiris. This fixture marks the first recorded meeting between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Conference League standings, both Brighton & Hove Albion and FK Kauno Zalgiris sit first, meaning this match carries direct implications for who leads the group.