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Conference League
team-logoBrighton & Hove Albion
The American Express Community Stadium
team-logoFK Kauno Zalgiris
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Brighton & Hove Albion vs FK Kauno Zalgiris: Worldwide Conference League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Brighton & Hove Albion vs FK Kauno Zalgiris
Brighton & Hove Albion
FK Kauno Zalgiris
Conference League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Argentina

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Canada

DAZN Canada

dazn.com

Chad

DStv / beIN Sports

dstv.com

Chile

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Colombia

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Democratic Republic of the Congo (Congo DR)

DStv

dstv.com

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Ethiopia

DStv

dstv.com

France

Canal+

canalplus.com

India

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Iran

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Kazakhstan

Q Sport / Q Football

qplus.tv

Mexico

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Niger

DStv

dstv.com

Nigeria

DStv

dstv.com

Peru

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

South Africa

DStv

dstv.com

Spain

Movistar+

movistar.es

Sudan

beIN Sports / DStv

beinsports.com

United States (USA)

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Venezuela

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Yemen

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs FK Kauno Zalgiris with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Conference League - Game Week 1
The American Express Community Stadium

Today's game between Brighton & Hove Albion and FK Kauno Zalgiris will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs FK Kauno Zalgiris today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Brighton & Hove Albion vs FK Kauno Zalgiris Probable lineups

Manager

  • F. Hurzeler

Fabian Hurzeler takes charge of Brighton for this Conference League fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as squad news becomes clearer.

FK Kauno Zalgiris are managed by Zeljko Sopic, and similarly, no detailed team news has been confirmed for the visitors at this stage. Further updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

BHA

BHA - Form

LEE
D1-1
COV
W0-5
MUN
W2-3
ARS
W3-0
SUN
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
KZA

KZA - Form

SUD
W5-1
PAN
W0-1
ZAL
L3-2
SIA
W0-2
MIN
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Brighton carry a W4-D1-L0 record from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Premier League win at Sunderland, and they also beat Arsenal 3-0 and Coventry City 5-0 in the league during that run. Across those five matches, the Seagulls scored 11 goals and conceded just two, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw with Leeds United. Four consecutive wins heading into this fixture underlines the consistency Hurzeler's side have built.

FK Kauno Zalgiris posted a W4-D0-L1 record across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 cup win over FK Minija, and they also recorded a 5-1 victory over Suduva in the A Lyga. The sole defeat in that run was a 3-2 loss to Zalgiris Vilnius. Across those five games, Zalgiris scored 11 goals and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous head-to-head data is available between Brighton & Hove Albion and FK Kauno Zalgiris. This fixture marks the first recorded meeting between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
00000000
1
GetafeGetafeGET
00000000
1
BragaBragaBRA
00000000
1
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
00000000
1
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
00000000
1
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
00000000
1
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
00000000
1
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
00000000
1
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
00000000
1
MonacoMonacoASM
00000000
1
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
00000000
1
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
00000000
1
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
00000000
1
AGFAGFAGF
00000000
1
BrannBrannBRA
00000000
1
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
00000000
1
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
00000000
1
ThunThunTHU
00000000
1
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
00000000
1
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
00000000
1
GentGentGNT
00000000
1
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
00000000
1
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
00000000
1
LuganoLuganoLUG
00000000
1
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
00000000
1
AjaxAjaxAJX
00000000
1
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
00000000
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
00000000
1
AtalantaAtalantaATA
00000000
1
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
00000000
1
JablonecJablonecJAB
00000000
1
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
00000000
1
KuPSKuPSKUP
00000000
1
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
00000000
1
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
00000000
1
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Conference League standings, both Brighton & Hove Albion and FK Kauno Zalgiris sit first, meaning this match carries direct implications for who leads the group.

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