International Coverage

How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 7 18 Oct 2026 - 09:00 The American Express Community Stadium

Today's game between Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace will kick off at 18 Oct 2026, 14:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Hurzeler is without a considerable number of first-team players, with Yankuba Minteh, Stefanos Tzimas, Evan Ferguson, Kaoru Mitoma, Mats Wieffer, Zadok Yohanna, and Femi Azeez all sidelined through injury. Despite those absences, Brighton's projected XI includes Bart Verbruggen in goal, with a back line featuring Lewis Dunk, Ferdi Kadioglu, Olivier Boscagli, and Luka Vuskovic, and Pascal Gross and Yasin Ayari among those expected to feature in midfield.

For Crystal Palace, Axel Disasi serves a suspension, while Chadi Riad is listed as injured. Sage's projected XI is set to include Walter Benitez in goal, with Daichi Kamada and Yeremy Pino — both on the scoresheet against Lyon — expected to start, alongside Adam Wharton and Joergen Strand Larsen.

Form

Brighton arrive into this fixture with a perfect W5-D0-L0 record from their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 14 goals and conceding just three in that run. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 Conference League victory over FK Kauno Zalgiris, and they also beat Sunderland 2-0 away in the Premier League. The 3-0 win over Arsenal stands out as the most emphatic result in that sequence and speaks to the level Brighton have reached this season.

Crystal Palace's last five matches tell a more uneven story, producing a W2-D1-L2 record. Their most recent fixture ended in a 3-2 Europa League defeat to Lyon, though they had beaten Nottingham Forest 3-1 in the Premier League before that. A 2-0 loss to Bristol City in a friendly and a goalless draw with Leeds United earlier in the run point to inconsistency that Sage will want to address.

Head-to-Head Record

Crystal Palace hold the edge in recent meetings between these two sides. The most recent fixture, played at the American Express Community Stadium in February 2026, ended in a 1-0 win for the Eagles. Across the last five Premier League encounters between the clubs, Palace have won twice, Brighton once, and one match ended level, with the away side tending to cause problems. The series suggests this is rarely a comfortable afternoon for the home team, regardless of league position.

Standings

Brighton sit third in the Premier League, placing them among the division's leading contenders, while Crystal Palace are twelfth — a gap that reflects the contrasting trajectories of the two clubs so far this season and makes Brighton clear favourites to take three points on home soil.