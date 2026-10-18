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Premier League
team-logoBrighton & Hove Albion
The American Express Community Stadium
team-logoCrystal Palace
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Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace: Worldwide Premier League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace
Brighton & Hove Albion
Crystal Palace
Premier League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 2

beIN Sports

Argentina

ESPN2 Argentina / Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Brazil

Disney+ Premium Brazil

Disney+

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

ESPN Chile / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

Migu

Migu Video

Colombia

ESPN Colombia / Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 2

beIN Sports

France

myCANAL / Canal+ Live 3

Canal+

India

Star Sports Select HD2 / JioHotstar

JioHotstar

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports HD 2

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 2

beIN Sports

Japan

U-NEXT

U-NEXT

Mexico

Max Mexico

Max

Nigeria

SuperSport Action Africa

SuperSport

Norway

Viaplay Norway / V Sport Premier League 2

Viaplay Norway

Peru

ESPN Colombia / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 2

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport Football

SuperSport

Spain

DAZN Spain

DAZN Spain

Sweden

V Sport Football / Viaplay Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

United Kingdom

Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Sports

United States

Peacock / NBCSN

Peacock

How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 7
The American Express Community Stadium

Today's game between Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace will kick off at 18 Oct 2026, 14:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
page.match.formation.title
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY
3-4-2-1
B. VerbruggenB. VerbruggenL. DunkL. DunkF. KadiogluF. KadiogluO. BoscagliO. BoscagliL. VuskovicL. VuskovicC. AndresC. AndresP. GrossP. GrossM. De CuyperM. De CuyperD. GomezD. GomezY. AyariY. AyariC. KostoulasC. KostoulasW. BenitezW. BenitezJ. LermaJ. LermaC. RichardsC. RichardsJ. CanvotJ. CanvotQ. TimberQ. TimberD. KamadaD. KamadaA. WhartonA. WhartonT. MitchellT. MitchellY. PinoY. Pinoteam-logoA. KhalailiJ. LarsenJ. Larsen
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY
4-2-3-1
Brighton & Hove Albion

Starting XI

Crystal Palace

Manager

  • F. Hurzeler
  • P. Sage

Hurzeler is without a considerable number of first-team players, with Yankuba Minteh, Stefanos Tzimas, Evan Ferguson, Kaoru Mitoma, Mats Wieffer, Zadok Yohanna, and Femi Azeez all sidelined through injury. Despite those absences, Brighton's projected XI includes Bart Verbruggen in goal, with a back line featuring Lewis Dunk, Ferdi Kadioglu, Olivier Boscagli, and Luka Vuskovic, and Pascal Gross and Yasin Ayari among those expected to feature in midfield.

For Crystal Palace, Axel Disasi serves a suspension, while Chadi Riad is listed as injured. Sage's projected XI is set to include Walter Benitez in goal, with Daichi Kamada and Yeremy Pino — both on the scoresheet against Lyon — expected to start, alongside Adam Wharton and Joergen Strand Larsen.

Form

BHA

BHA - Form

COV
W0-5
MUN
W2-3
ARS
W3-0
SUN
W0-2
KZA
W4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/2
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5
CRY

CRY - Form

LCH
W4-0
LEE
D0-0
BRC
L0-2
NFO
W3-1
OL
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Brighton arrive into this fixture with a perfect W5-D0-L0 record from their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 14 goals and conceding just three in that run. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 Conference League victory over FK Kauno Zalgiris, and they also beat Sunderland 2-0 away in the Premier League. The 3-0 win over Arsenal stands out as the most emphatic result in that sequence and speaks to the level Brighton have reached this season.

Crystal Palace's last five matches tell a more uneven story, producing a W2-D1-L2 record. Their most recent fixture ended in a 3-2 Europa League defeat to Lyon, though they had beaten Nottingham Forest 3-1 in the Premier League before that. A 2-0 loss to Bristol City in a friendly and a goalless draw with Leeds United earlier in the run point to inconsistency that Sage will want to address.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Brighton & Hove AlbionDrawCrystal Palace
1
1
3
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
0
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
1
FT
Premier League
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
0
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
0
FT
Premier League
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
2
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
1
FT
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
1
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
3
FT
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
4
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
1
FT
6Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

Crystal Palace hold the edge in recent meetings between these two sides. The most recent fixture, played at the American Express Community Stadium in February 2026, ended in a 1-0 win for the Eagles. Across the last five Premier League encounters between the clubs, Palace have won twice, Brighton once, and one match ended level, with the away side tending to cause problems. The series suggests this is rarely a comfortable afternoon for the home team, regardless of league position.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
7700197+1221
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
6501105+515
W
L
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
6411185+1313
W
W
W
D
L
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
74121713+413
W
W
L
D
L
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
733198+112
W
L
W
D
W
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
7241138+510
L
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
724187+110
L
D
W
D
D
8
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
623185+39
L
D
W
D
D
9
Hull CityHull CityHUL
723287+19
L
D
L
D
D
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
73041115-49
L
W
L
W
L
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
72231014-48
L
L
W
L
D
12
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
7223711-48
W
D
W
L
D
13
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
6213912-37
W
D
L
W
L
14
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
61329906
D
D
L
D
W
15
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
6204511-66
W
W
L
L
L
16
FulhamFulhamFUL
7124710-35
W
L
D
D
L
17
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
612358-35
L
L
W
D
D
18
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
6114612-64
L
L
L
D
W
19
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
6033713-63
L
L
D
D
D
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
603339-63
D
L
D
D
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

Brighton sit third in the Premier League, placing them among the division's leading contenders, while Crystal Palace are twelfth — a gap that reflects the contrasting trajectories of the two clubs so far this season and makes Brighton clear favourites to take three points on home soil.

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