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How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal will kick off at 19 Sept 2026, 15:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Probable lineups
Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler is without a significant number of first-team players. Yankuba Minteh, Jack Hinshelwood, Stefanos Tzimas, Kaoru Mitoma, Mats Wieffer, Zadok Yohanna, Evan Ferguson, Femi Azeez, and Michael Svoboda are all listed as injured. Hurzeler's projected XI includes Bart Verbruggen in goal, with Pascal Gross and Charalampos Kostoulas among those expected to start.
Arsenal are also managing defensive absences. William Saliba, Cristhian Mosquera, and Ben White are all out injured, with Ben White's groin issue the most recent concern for Arteta. Jurrien Timber is named in the projected XI despite his own fitness challenges, lining up alongside Gabriel, Ezri Konsa, and Riccardo Calafiori. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.
Form
Brighton have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win at Manchester United in the Carabao Cup, completing a comeback from two goals down. Prior to that, they thrashed Coventry City 5-0 in the Premier League. Their only defeat in this run came against Chelsea, where they conceded four goals. Across the five matches, Brighton have scored 15 goals and conceded eight.
Arsenal have won all five of their last five matches. Their most recent fixture was a 4-2 Carabao Cup victory over Ipswich Town, and they also beat Sunderland 2-0 in the Premier League before that. The Gunners have kept two clean sheets in their last five outings and scored 9 goals across the run, conceding just three. It is a sequence that underlines their consistency across multiple competitions.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Premier League on 4 March 2026, when Arsenal won 1-0 at the American Express Community Stadium. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Arsenal have won three, with one draw and one Brighton win. The two sides drew 1-1 twice in the 2024-25 Premier League season, while Arsenal also beat Brighton 2-0 in the Carabao Cup in October 2025.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|1
|+7
|12
W
W
W
W
|2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|2
|+6
|12
W
W
W
W
|3
|5
|2
|3
|0
|10
|4
|+6
|9
W
D
D
D
W
|4
|4
|2
|2
|0
|7
|3
|+4
|8
W
D
D
W
|5
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|2
|+3
|8
D
D
W
W
|6
|4
|2
|1
|1
|13
|5
|+8
|7
W
D
L
W
|7
|5
|2
|1
|2
|10
|12
|-2
|7
L
D
L
W
W
|8
|4
|1
|3
|0
|6
|4
|+2
|6
D
W
D
D
|9
|4
|1
|3
|0
|5
|3
|+2
|6
D
D
D
W
|10
|4
|2
|0
|2
|7
|10
|-3
|6
W
L
L
W
|11
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|5
W
D
D
L
|12
|4
|1
|2
|1
|7
|8
|-1
|5
L
D
W
D
|13
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|7
|0
|4
L
D
W
L
|14
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|4
L
D
W
L
|15
|4
|0
|3
|1
|6
|7
|-1
|3
D
D
D
L
|16
|4
|1
|0
|3
|6
|11
|-5
|3
L
W
L
L
|17
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|5
|-5
|2
D
D
L
L
|18
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|1
D
L
L
L
|19
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|7
|-6
|1
L
D
L
L
|20
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|10
|-10
|0
L
L
L
L
In the Premier League, Arsenal sit first while Brighton are fifth.