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Brentford vs Sunderland: Worldwide Premier League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

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Brentford vs Sunderland
Brentford
Sunderland
Premier League

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How to watch Brentford vs Sunderland with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 3
Gtech Community Stadium

Today's game between Brentford and Sunderland will kick off at 5 Sept 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brentford vs Sunderland today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Brentford vs Sunderland Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Brentford crest
Brentford
BRE
Formation
Sunderland crest
Sunderland
SUN
4-2-3-1
1C. Kelleher20K. Ajer22N. Collins23K. Lewis-Potter33M. Kayode11D. Ouattara7K. Schade18M. Sangare27V. Janelt24M. Damsgaard9I. Thiago22R. Roefs20N. Mukiele17Reinildo5D. Ballard12T. Meunier28E. Le Fee32T. Hume10N. Angulo27N. Sadiki34G. Xhaka9B. Brobbey
Sunderland crest
Sunderland
SUN
4-2-3-1
Brentford

Starting XI

Sunderland

Manager

  • K. Andrews
  • R. Le Bris

Keith Andrews has three players unavailable for Brentford, with Sepp van den Berg, Antoni Milambo, and Mathias Jensen all sidelined through injury. No suspensions affect the Bees' squad. Andrews is expected to name a projected XI of: Caoimhin Kelleher; Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer, Nathan Collins, Keane Lewis-Potter, Michael Kayode; Jaidon Anthony, Kevin Schade, Mamadou Sangare, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard; Igor Thiago.

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris is without Habib Diarra through injury, and there are no suspensions to report for the visitors. Le Bris is projected to set up with: Robin Roefs; Nordi Mukiele, Reinildo, Daniel Ballard, Thomas Meunier; Enzo Le Fee, Trai Hume, Nilson Angulo, Noah Sadiki, Granit Xhaka; Brian Brobbey. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off if required.

Form

BRE

BRE - Form

REN
W2-4
SGE
W7-0
TOT
W3-0
BIR
W1-6
LEE
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
21/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
SUN

SUN - Form

WRE
W1-0
RCL
W0-2
REN
W2-1
IPS
L2-1
FUL
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Brentford arrive in strong shape, recording four wins from their last five matches across all competitions against one draw. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Leeds United in the Premier League on August 30. Prior to that, the Bees put six past Birmingham City in the Carabao Cup and beat Tottenham 3-0 in the league. Pre-season form was equally impressive, with a 7-0 thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt among the results. Brentford scored 17 goals across those five games and conceded two.

Sunderland have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat coming against Ipswich Town in the Premier League on August 22. The Black Cats bounced back with a 1-0 win over Fulham on August 30, their most recent outing. Pre-season victories over Rennes, Lens, and Wrexham also demonstrated consistency, and Sunderland have kept clean sheets in three of those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

BrentfordDrawSunderland
3
1
1
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
3
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
0
FT
Premier League
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
2
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
1
FT
Championship
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
0
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
2
FT
Championship
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
3
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
3
FT
FA Cup
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
2
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
FT
11Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Premier League on January 7, 2026, when Brentford won 3-0 at Gtech Community Stadium. Before that, Sunderland claimed a 2-1 home victory over the Bees on August 30, 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings in all competitions, Brentford hold the edge with three wins to Sunderland's one, with one draw, and have scored 11 goals to Sunderland's seven.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
220062+46
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
3
Hull CityHull CityHUL
220030+36
W
W
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
220075+26
W
W
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
312064+25
W
D
D
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
211041+34
D
W
7
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
211042+24
W
D
8
EvertonEvertonEVE
211031+24
D
W
9
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
211021+14
D
W
10
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
210174+33
L
W
11
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210154+13
W
L
12
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
21012203
W
L
13
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
310248-43
L
L
W
14
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
201123-11
D
L
15
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
201123-11
D
L
16
FulhamFulhamFUL
200224-20
L
L
17
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
200204-40
L
L
18
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
200216-50
L
L
19
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
200205-50
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
200205-50
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Brentford sit fifth after two matchdays, with Sunderland placed eleventh.

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