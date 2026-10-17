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Premier League
team-logoBrentford
Gtech Community Stadium
team-logoLiverpool
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Brentford vs Liverpool: Worldwide Premier League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Everton vs Chelsea
Everton
Chelsea
Premier League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports

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Argentina

Disney+

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Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Bolivia

Disney+

Disney+

Brazil

ESPN Brazil

ESPN Brazil

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Chad

Canal+

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China

Migu

Migu Video

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Disney+

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Democratic Republic of the Congo

DStv

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beIN Sports

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Ethiopia

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France

Canal+

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India

JioHotstar

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Vidio

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beIN Sports

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Max

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Peacock

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How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 7
Gtech Community Stadium

Today's game between Brentford and Liverpool will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brentford vs Liverpool today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Brentford vs Liverpool Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Brentford crest
Brentford
BRE
page.match.formation.title
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
4-2-3-1
C. KelleherC. KelleherK. AjerK. AjerM. DioufM. DioufM. KayodeM. KayodeS. van den BergS. van den BergM. JensenM. JensenV. JaneltV. JaneltK. Lewis-PotterK. Lewis-PotterY. YarmoliukY. YarmoliukJ. AnthonyJ. AnthonyI. ThiagoI. ThiagoA. BeckerA. BeckerV. van DijkV. van DijkR. AraujoR. AraujoJ. JacquetJ. JacquetM. KerkezM. KerkezB. BarcolaB. BarcolaA. Mac AllisterA. Mac AllisterF. WirtzF. WirtzV. MunozV. MunozT. NyoniT. Nyoniteam-logoL. Koumas
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
4-2-3-1
Brentford

Starting XI

Liverpool

Manager

  • K. Andrews
  • A. Iraola

Brentford head into this fixture without Antoni Milambo, Joshua Dasilva, Mikkel Damsgaard, Kevin Schade, Nathan Collins, and Jannik Schuster through injury. Andrews is expected to start a side featuring Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, with a projected outfield XI of Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer, Malick Diouf, Michael Kayode, Sepp van den Berg, Keane Lewis-Potter, Vitaly Janelt, Dango Ouattara, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Jaidon Anthony, and Igor Thiago.

Liverpool have a lengthy injury list of their own, with Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Giovanni Leoni, Cody Gakpo, Alexander Isak, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Vitezslav Jaros all unavailable. Ryan Gravenberch is suspended. Iraola's projected XI is expected to see Alisson Becker start in goal, with Virgil van Dijk, Ronald Araujo, Jeremy Jacquet, Milos Kerkez, Bradley Barcola, Alexis Mac Allister, Florian Wirtz, Victor Munoz, Trey Nyoni, and Lewis Koumas completing the side.

Form

BRE

BRE - Form

SUN
D1-1
BOU
D2-2
REA
W1-2
CHE
W3-0
AVL
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
LIV

LIV - Form

FUL
D0-0
TOT
W3-1
BOU
W0-1
MCI
L0-3
LAS
W3-6
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Brentford are unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions, recording two wins and three draws. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 Premier League draw with Aston Villa, following an impressive 3-0 league win over Chelsea. Across those five games, the Bees have scored nine goals and conceded four, with no defeats in the run.

Liverpool's last five matches have produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent fixture was a 6-3 Champions League win over LASK, a result that followed a 3-0 Premier League defeat to Manchester City. Iraola's side have scored ten goals across those five games but have also conceded seven, reflecting a more open defensive record than Brentford's over the same period.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

BrentfordDrawLiverpool
1
1
3
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
1
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
1
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
3
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
0
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
FT
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
0
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
1
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
4
FT
5Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in May 2026, when Liverpool hosted Brentford in the Premier League and the match ended 1-1. Before that, Brentford won 3-2 at home against Liverpool in October 2025 in the league. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Liverpool hold the stronger overall record, with three wins to Brentford's one, and one draw, though the Bees have shown they are capable of taking points off the Reds at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
6600165+1118
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
6501105+515
W
L
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
6411185+1313
W
W
W
D
L
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
6240126+610
D
W
D
D
D
5
EvertonEvertonEVE
624085+310
D
W
D
D
D
6
ChelseaChelseaCHE
63121513+210
W
L
D
L
W
7
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
623185+39
L
D
W
D
D
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
623186+29
D
L
D
D
W
9
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
62317709
L
W
D
W
D
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
6303912-39
W
L
W
L
L
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
62221013-38
L
W
L
D
W
12
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
6213912-37
W
D
L
W
L
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
61329906
D
D
L
D
W
14
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
6204511-66
W
W
L
L
L
15
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
612358-35
L
L
W
D
D
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
6123611-55
D
W
L
D
L
17
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
6114612-64
L
L
L
D
W
18
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
6033713-63
L
L
D
D
D
19
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
603339-63
D
L
D
D
L
20
FulhamFulhamFUL
6024610-42
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Brentford currently sit fourth, placing them among the early-season pacesetters, while Liverpool are ninth, meaning Iraola's side arrive needing points to close the gap on the top half of the division.

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