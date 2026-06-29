Goal.com
LiveVPN
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
World Cup
team-logoBrazil
Houston Stadium
team-logoJapan
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e

Brazil vs Japan: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Brazil vs Japan
Brazil
Japan
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Albania

TV Klan

Official Site

Algeria

beIN Sports

Official Site

American Samoa

FBC Sports

Official Site

Andorra

TVE La 1

Official Site

Angola

TPA

Official Site

Anguilla

Rush Sports

Official Site

Antigua and Barbuda

Bluu

Official Site

Argentina

Telefe Argentina

Official Site

Armenia

Fast Sports

Official Site

Aruba

NPO 1

Official Site

Australia

SBS

Official Site

Austria

ORF eins

Official Site

Azerbaijan

Ictimai TV

Official Site

Bahamas

DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Official Site

Bahrain

beIN Sports

Official Site

Bangladesh

T Sports

Official Site

Barbados

CBC TV 8

Official Site

Belarus

Sport TV Belarus

Official Site

Belgium

VRT 1

Official Site

Belize

Nexgen

Official Site

Benin

Benin TV

Official Site

Bermuda

Rush Sports

Official Site

Bolivia

Red Uno

Official Site

Bonaire

NPO Start

Official Site

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport

Official Site

Botswana

DStv Now

Official Site

Brazil

Globo

Official Site

British Virgin Islands

Bluu

Official Site

Brunei Darussalam

RTB Aneka

Official Site

Bulgaria

BNT 1

Official Site

Burkina Faso

New World Sport

Official Site

Burundi

StarTimes World Football

Official Site

Cambodia

MONOMAX

Official Site

Cameroon

CRTV Sports

Official Site

Canada

TSN

Official Site

Cape Verde Islands

Televisao de Cabo Verde

Official Site

Cayman Islands

Rush Sports

Official Site

Central African Republic

SuperSport

Official Site

Chad

beIN Sports

Official Site

Chile

Chilevision

Official Site

China

CCTV-5 Sports

Official Site

Chinese Taipei

ELTA Sports

Official Site

Colombia

Caracol TV

Official Site

Comoros

SuperSport

Official Site

Congo DR

Télé Congo

Official Site

Costa Rica

Teletica Canal 7

Official Site

Croatia

HRT 2

Official Site

Cuba

Tele Rebelde

Official Site

Curaçao

Nos Pais Television

Official Site

Cyprus

Sigma TV

Official Site

Czech Republic

Nova Action

Official Site

Côte d'Ivoire

RTI La 3

Official Site

Denmark

TV2 Denmark

Official Site

Djibouti

beIN Sports

Official Site

Dominica

Bluu

Official Site

Dominican Republic

CDN Deportes

Official Site

Ecuador

DIRECTV Sports

Official Site

Egypt

beIN Sports

Official Site

El Salvador

Canal 4 El Salvador

Official Site

Equatorial Guinea

SuperSport

Official Site

Eritrea

DStv Now

Official Site

Estonia

ETV 2

Official Site

Ethiopia

DStv Now

Official Site

Faroe Islands

Televarp

Official Site

Fiji

FBC Sports

Official Site

Finland

MTV3

Official Site

France

M6

Official Site

Gabon

Gabon 1ère

Official Site

Gambia

GRTS Gambia

Official Site

Georgia

Rustavi 2

Official Site

Germany

ZDF

Official Site

Ghana

TV3 Ghana

Official Site

Great Britain

ITV 1 UK

Official Site

Greece

ERT 1

Official Site

Greenland

TV2 Denmark

Official Site

Grenada

Rush Sports

Official Site

Guatemala

Tigo Sports

Official Site

Guinea

RTG

Official Site

Guinea-Bissau

ZAP

Official Site

Guyana

ENet TV

Official Site

Honduras

Tigo Sports

Official Site

Hong Kong

Now Sports

Official Site

Hungary

M4 Sports

Official Site

Iceland

RUV 2

Official Site

India

ZEE5

Official Site

Indonesia

MyTelkomsel

Official Site

International

YouTube

Official Site

Iran

Persiana Sports

Official Site

Iraq

beIN Sports

Official Site

Ireland Republic

RTE 2

Official Site

Israel

KAN 11

Official Site

Italy

RAI 1

Official Site

Jamaica

Television Jamaica

Official Site

Japan

Fuji TV

Official Site

Jordan

beIN Sports

Official Site

Kazakhstan

Qazsport

Official Site

Kenya

Azam Sports

Official Site

Korea Republic

JTBC

Official Site

Kosovo

Arena Sport

Official Site

Kuwait

beIN Sports

Official Site

Kyrgyzstan

KTRK Sport

Official Site

Laos

MONOMAX

Official Site

Latvia

Go3 Extra Sports

Official Site

Lebanon

beIN Sports

Official Site

Lesotho

SuperSport

Official Site

Liberia

DStv Now

Official Site

Libya

beIN Sports

Official Site

Liechtenstein

SRF zwei

Official Site

Lithuania

Go3 Extra Sports

Official Site

Luxembourg

Tipik

Official Site

Macau

TDM Desporto

Official Site

Macedonia

Arena Cloud

Official Site

Madagascar

MATV

Official Site

Malawi

Azam Sports

Official Site

Malaysia

RTM klik

Official Site

Maldives

Ice TV

Official Site

Mali

DStv Now

Official Site

Netherlands

Canal+ Netherlands

Official Site

New Zealand

TVNZ+

Official Site

Nicaragua

Tigo Sports

Official Site

South Africa

SABC 1

Official Site

South Sudan

DStv Now

Official Site

Spain

Movistar+

Official Site

Switzerland

RTS Sport

Official Site

Syria

beIN Sports

Official Site

São Tomé and Príncipe

ZAP

Official Site

Uruguay

AUF TV

Official Site

USA

FOX Network

Official Site

Uzbekistan

Futbol TV

Official Site

How to watch Brazil vs Japan with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Brazil and Japan will kick-off at 29 Jun 2026, 18:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brazil vs Japan today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Brazil vs Japan Probable lineups

4-1-2-3
Brazil crest
Brazil
BRA
Formation
Japan crest
Japan
JPN
3-4-2-1
1A. Becker3Gabriel4Marquinhos13Danilo16D. Santos20L. Paqueta5Casemiro8B. Guimaraes26Rayan7Vinicius Junior9M. Cunha1Z. Suzuki22T. Tomiyasu4K. Itakura21H. Ito11D. Maeda2Y. Sugawara13K. Nakamura15D. Kamada10R. Doan7A. Tanaka18A. Ueda
Japan crest
Japan
JPN
4-1-2-3
Brazil

Starting XI

Japan

Manager

  • C. Ancelotti
  • H. Moriyasu

Injuries and Suspensions

Carlo Ancelotti is without Raphinha through injury, with the winger absent from Brazil's projected XI. The probable lineup has Alisson Becker in goal, a back four of Gabriel, Marquinhos, Danilo, and Douglas Santos, with Lucas Paqueta, Casemiro, and Bruno Guimaraes in midfield. Rayan, Vinicius Junior, and Matheus Cunha are named in attack. No suspensions are listed for the Seleção.

For Japan, Hajime Moriyasu is managing the absence of Takefusa Kubo through injury. The projected XI features Zion Suzuki in goal, a defensive line of Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ko Itakura, Hiroki Ito, and Daizen Maeda, with Yukinari Sugawara, Keito Nakamura, Daichi Kamada, Ritsu Doan, Ao Tanaka, and Ayase Ueda completing the side. No suspensions are recorded for Japan. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

BRA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

JPN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Brazil head into this match with four wins and one draw from their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 victory over Scotland on June 24, which confirmed top spot in Group C. Earlier in the group stage, they drew 1-1 with Morocco before beating Haiti 3-0. Pre-tournament friendlies produced a 2-1 win over Egypt and a 6-2 rout of Panama. Across those five matches, Brazil scored 15 goals and conceded four.

Japan's last five matches returned three wins and two draws. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Sweden on June 25, which secured second place in Group F. Before that, they beat Tunisia 4-0 and drew 2-2 with the Netherlands in their group opener. Both pre-tournament friendlies ended in wins — 1-0 against Iceland and 1-0 against England. Japan scored eight goals across those five games and conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

BRA

Last 5 matches

JPN

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

14

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in a friendly on October 14, 2025, when Japan beat Brazil 3-2 on home soil — their most recent win over the Seleção. Prior to that result, Brazil had won four consecutive fixtures against Japan, including a 1-0 victory in a June 2022 friendly and a 3-1 win in November 2017. Across the last five meetings, Brazil have won three and Japan one.

Standings

Brazil finished first in Group C, while Japan ended the group stage in second place in Group F.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting