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How to watch Brazil vs Japan with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Brazil and Japan will kick-off at 29 Jun 2026, 18:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brazil vs Japan todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Brazil vs Japan Probable lineups
Starting XI
Manager
- C. Ancelotti
- H. Moriyasu
Injuries and Suspensions
Carlo Ancelotti is without Raphinha through injury, with the winger absent from Brazil's projected XI. The probable lineup has Alisson Becker in goal, a back four of Gabriel, Marquinhos, Danilo, and Douglas Santos, with Lucas Paqueta, Casemiro, and Bruno Guimaraes in midfield. Rayan, Vinicius Junior, and Matheus Cunha are named in attack. No suspensions are listed for the Seleção.
For Japan, Hajime Moriyasu is managing the absence of Takefusa Kubo through injury. The projected XI features Zion Suzuki in goal, a defensive line of Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ko Itakura, Hiroki Ito, and Daizen Maeda, with Yukinari Sugawara, Keito Nakamura, Daichi Kamada, Ritsu Doan, Ao Tanaka, and Ayase Ueda completing the side. No suspensions are recorded for Japan. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if available.
Form
Brazil head into this match with four wins and one draw from their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 victory over Scotland on June 24, which confirmed top spot in Group C. Earlier in the group stage, they drew 1-1 with Morocco before beating Haiti 3-0. Pre-tournament friendlies produced a 2-1 win over Egypt and a 6-2 rout of Panama. Across those five matches, Brazil scored 15 goals and conceded four.
Japan's last five matches returned three wins and two draws. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Sweden on June 25, which secured second place in Group F. Before that, they beat Tunisia 4-0 and drew 2-2 with the Netherlands in their group opener. Both pre-tournament friendlies ended in wins — 1-0 against Iceland and 1-0 against England. Japan scored eight goals across those five games and conceded four.
Head-to-Head Record
The most recent meeting between these sides came in a friendly on October 14, 2025, when Japan beat Brazil 3-2 on home soil — their most recent win over the Seleção. Prior to that result, Brazil had won four consecutive fixtures against Japan, including a 1-0 victory in a June 2022 friendly and a 3-1 win in November 2017. Across the last five meetings, Brazil have won three and Japan one.
Standings
Brazil finished first in Group C, while Japan ended the group stage in second place in Group F.