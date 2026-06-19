Goal.com
LiveVPN
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
World Cup
team-logoBrazil
Philadelphia Stadium
team-logoHaiti
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e

Brazil vs Haiti: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Brazil vs Haiti
Brazil
Haiti
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Primary Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Albania

TV Klan

TV Klan

Algeria

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

American Samoa

FBC Sports

FBC News

Andorra

DAZN Spain

DAZN Spain

Angola

SuperSport

SuperSport

Anguilla

Bluu

Bluu

Antigua and Barbuda

Bluu

Bluu

Argentina

TyC Sports

TyC Sports

Armenia

Fast Sports

Fast Media

Aruba

Telearuba

Telearuba

Australia

SBS

SBS On Demand

Austria

Servus TV

ServusTV

Azerbaijan

Ictimai TV

İTV

Bahamas

Rush Sports

Flow Sports

Bahrain

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Bangladesh

Bangladesh TV (BTV)

BTV

Barbados

CBC TV 8

CBC

Belarus

Sport TV Belarus

Setanta Sports

Belgium

VRT (Sporza)

Sporza

Belize

Nexgen

Unavailable

Benin

New World Sport

New World TV

Bermuda

Bluu

Bluu

Bolivia

Tigo Sports

Tigo Sports

Bonaire

NPO 1

NPO Start

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport

Tvarenasport

Botswana

DStv Now

DStv

Brazil

SporTV / Globo

Globo Esporte

British Virgin Islands

Bluu

Bluu

Brunei Darussalam

RTB Aneka

RTB

Bulgaria

BNT 1

BNT

Burkina Faso

SuperSport

SuperSport

Burundi

New World Sport

New World TV

Cambodia

Hang Meas HDTV

Hang Meas

Cameroon

SuperSport

SuperSport

Canada

TSN

TSN

Cape Verde Islands

ZAP

ZAP TV

Cayman Islands

Bluu

Bluu

Central African Republic

New World Sport

New World TV

Chad

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Chile

DIRECTV Sports

DGO

China

CCTV Sports

CCTV Sports

Chinese Taipei

ELTA Sports

ELTA TV

Colombia

Radio Nacional de Colombia

RTVC

Comoros

SuperSport

SuperSport

Congo DR

StarTimes App

StarTimes

Costa Rica

Teletica Canal 7

Teletica

Croatia

HRT 2

HRT

Cuba

Tele Rebelde

Tele Rebelde

Curaçao

Nos Pais Television

Nos Pais

Cyprus

Sigma TV

Sigma Live

Czech Republic

ČT Sport

Česká televize

Côte d'Ivoire

New World Sport

New World TV

Denmark

DR 1

DR TV

Djibouti

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Dominica

Bluu

Bluu

Dominican Republic

CDN Deportes

CDN Deportes

Ecuador

DIRECTV Sports

DGO

Egypt

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

El Salvador

Tigo Sports

Tigo Sports

Equatorial Guinea

SuperSport

SuperSport

Eritrea

SuperSport

SuperSport

Estonia

Go3 Extra Sports

Go3 Estonia

Ethiopia

SuperSport

SuperSport

Faroe Islands

Televarp

Televarp

Fiji

FBC Sports

FBC News

Finland

MTV Katsomo

MTV Katsomo

France

beIN Sports 1

beIN Sports France

Gabon

SuperSport

SuperSport

Gambia

SuperSport

SuperSport

Georgia

Setanta Sports

Setanta Sports

Germany

Das Erste

Sportschau

Ghana

StarTimes App

StarTimes

Great Britain

ITV 1

ITVX

Greece

ERT 1

ERTFLIX

Greenland

DR 1

DR TV

Grenada

Bluu

Bluu

Guatemala

TeleOnce

Chapin TV

Guinea

StarTimes App

StarTimes

Guinea-Bissau

ZAP

ZAP TV

Guyana

ENet TV

ENet

Haiti

Tele Haiti

Tele Haiti (Facebook)

Honduras

Tigo Sports

Tigo Sports

Hong Kong

Now Sports

Now TV

Hungary

M4 Sports

M4 Sport

Iceland

RUV

RÚV

India

ZEE5

ZEE5

Indonesia

Vidio / TVRI

Vidio

Iran

Persiana Sports

Persiana Media

Iraq

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Ireland Republic

RTE 2

RTÉ Player

Israel

Sport 1

Sport 1

Italy

DAZN Italia

DAZN Italia

Jamaica

Television Jamaica

1spotmedia

Japan

DAZN Japan / NHK G

DAZN Japan

Jordan

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Kazakhstan

Qazsport

Qazsport

Kenya

Azam Sports

Azam TV

Korea Republic

KBS2

KBS

Kosovo

Arena Sport

Tvarenasport

Kuwait

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Kyrgyzstan

KTRK Sport

UTRK

Laos

MONOMAX

Monomax

Latvia

Go3 Extra Sports

Go3 Latvia

Lebanon

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Lesotho

DStv Now

DStv

Liberia

SuperSport

SuperSport

Libya

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Liechtenstein

SRF zwei

SRF Sport

Lithuania

Go3 Extra Sports

Go3 Lithuania

Luxembourg

Das Erste

Sportschau

Macau

TDM Desporto

TDM

Macedonia

Arena Sport

Tvarenasport

Madagascar

StarTimes App

StarTimes

Malawi

Azam Sports

Azam TV

Malaysia

RTM klik

RTM Klik

Maldives

Medianet

Medianet

Mali

New World Sport

New World TV

Mauritania

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Mauritius

SuperSport

SuperSport

Mayotte

SuperSport

SuperSport

Mexico

ViX / Azteca 7

ViX

Moldova

We Sport Moldova

We Sport

Monaco

beIN Sports 1

beIN Sports France

Mongolia

NTV

NTV Mongolia

Montenegro

Arena Sport

Tvarenasport

Montserrat

Bluu

Bluu

Morocco

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Mozambique

ZAP

ZAP TV

How to watch Brazil vs Haiti with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Grp. C
Philadelphia Stadium

Today's game between Brazil and Haiti will kick-off at 20 Jun 2026, 01:30.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brazil vs Haiti today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Brazil vs Haiti Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Brazil crest
Brazil
BRA
Formation
Haiti crest
Haiti
HAI
4-4-2
1A. Becker16D. Santos4Marquinhos13Danilo3Gabriel5Casemiro8B. Guimaraes11Raphinha20L. Paqueta7Vinicius Junior9M. Cunha1J. Placide8M. Experience5H. Delcroix4R. Ade2C. Arcus15R. Providence10J. Bellegarde21J. Casimir17D. Jean Jacques20F. Pierrot18W. Isidor
Haiti crest
Haiti
HAI
4-2-3-1
Brazil

Starting XI

Haiti

Manager

  • C. Ancelotti
  • S. Migne

Injuries and Suspensions

    Carlo Ancelotti names a strong projected XI for Brazil, with Alisson Becker in goal behind a back four of Douglas Santos, Marquinhos, Danilo, and Gabriel. Casemiro and Bruno Guimaraes anchor the midfield, with Raphinha and Lucas Paqueta providing creativity. Vinicius Junior and Matheus Cunha lead the attack. Notably, Neymar will play no part — Brazil have confirmed the forward is not travelling to Philadelphia, with his calf injury recovery still ongoing. No other injuries or suspensions are listed for the home side.

    Sebastien Migne's Haiti are expected to line up with Johny Placide in goal, a back four of Martin Experience, Hannes Delcroix, Ricardo Ade, and Carlens Arcus, and a midfield built around Ruben Providence, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Josue Casimir, and Danley Jean Jacques. Wilson Isidor and Frantzdy Pierrot lead the line. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for Haiti, though updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

    Injuries and Suspended players

    Injuries and Suspensions

    Injuries and Suspensions

    • No sidelined players

    Form

    BRA
    -Form

    Goal Scored (Conceded)
    13/7
    Games over 2.5 goals
    4/5
    Both teams scored
    5/5

    HAI
    -Form

    Goal Scored (Conceded)
    6/5
    Games over 2.5 goals
    2/5
    Both teams scored
    2/5

    Brazil head into this fixture with a W3-D1-L1 record across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Morocco in their World Cup opener on June 13. Prior to that, they posted back-to-back friendly wins — 2-1 against Egypt and an emphatic 6-2 victory over Panama — and beat Croatia 3-1 in April. Their only defeat in the run came against France, losing 1-2 in March. Across the five games, Brazil scored 13 goals and conceded six.

    Haiti's last five matches tell a more mixed story, producing a W1-D1-L3 record. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Scotland in their World Cup opener on June 14. They also lost to Peru 2-1 in a June friendly and fell 1-0 to Tunisia in March. Their one bright spot was a 4-0 win over New Zealand on June 3, with a 1-1 draw against Iceland sandwiched in between. Haiti scored six goals and conceded five across those five outings.

    Head-to-Head Record

    BRA

    Last 2 matches

    HAI

    2

    Wins

    0

    Draws

    0

    Wins

    13

    Goals scored

    1
    Games over 2.5 goals
    2/2
    Both teams scored
    1/2

    The two nations have met twice in the available head-to-head record, with Brazil winning both fixtures by a combined score of 13-1. The most recent meeting came at Copa America on June 8, 2016, where Brazil ran out 7-1 winners. Before that, Haiti hosted Brazil in a friendly in August 2004 and lost 0-6.

    Standings

    Both Brazil and Haiti sit third in Group C ahead of this fixture, making the outcome of Friday's match significant for both sides' tournament progress.

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting