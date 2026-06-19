International Coverage

How to watch Brazil vs Haiti with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Brazil and Haiti will kick-off at 20 Jun 2026, 01:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brazil vs Haiti today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Carlo Ancelotti names a strong projected XI for Brazil, with Alisson Becker in goal behind a back four of Douglas Santos, Marquinhos, Danilo, and Gabriel. Casemiro and Bruno Guimaraes anchor the midfield, with Raphinha and Lucas Paqueta providing creativity. Vinicius Junior and Matheus Cunha lead the attack. Notably, Neymar will play no part — Brazil have confirmed the forward is not travelling to Philadelphia, with his calf injury recovery still ongoing. No other injuries or suspensions are listed for the home side.

Sebastien Migne's Haiti are expected to line up with Johny Placide in goal, a back four of Martin Experience, Hannes Delcroix, Ricardo Ade, and Carlens Arcus, and a midfield built around Ruben Providence, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Josue Casimir, and Danley Jean Jacques. Wilson Isidor and Frantzdy Pierrot lead the line. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for Haiti, though updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 10 Neymar Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Brazil head into this fixture with a W3-D1-L1 record across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Morocco in their World Cup opener on June 13. Prior to that, they posted back-to-back friendly wins — 2-1 against Egypt and an emphatic 6-2 victory over Panama — and beat Croatia 3-1 in April. Their only defeat in the run came against France, losing 1-2 in March. Across the five games, Brazil scored 13 goals and conceded six.

Haiti's last five matches tell a more mixed story, producing a W1-D1-L3 record. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Scotland in their World Cup opener on June 14. They also lost to Peru 2-1 in a June friendly and fell 1-0 to Tunisia in March. Their one bright spot was a 4-0 win over New Zealand on June 3, with a 1-1 draw against Iceland sandwiched in between. Haiti scored six goals and conceded five across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

BRA Last 2 matches HAI 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Brazil 7 - 1 Haiti

Haiti 0 - 6 Brazil 13 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2

The two nations have met twice in the available head-to-head record, with Brazil winning both fixtures by a combined score of 13-1. The most recent meeting came at Copa America on June 8, 2016, where Brazil ran out 7-1 winners. Before that, Haiti hosted Brazil in a friendly in August 2004 and lost 0-6.

Standings

Both Brazil and Haiti sit third in Group C ahead of this fixture, making the outcome of Friday's match significant for both sides' tournament progress.