How to watch Brazil U17 vs Tanzania U17 with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States Fubo United Kingdom DAZN Canada Fubo Ireland DAZN

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

World Cup U17 - Game Week 2 24 Nov 2026 - 10:00

Brazil U17 meet Tanzania U17 in a World Cup U17 Group I fixture. The venue and city have not yet been confirmed.

Brazil arrive in good shape. They beat Ireland U17 2-1 on November 21 and sit top of the group.

That result gives the South Americans a platform and the standing to control the table. Anything less than another solid showing would be a disappointment for a side with their reputation.

Tanzania U17 come in after a 2-2 draw with Costa Rica U17 on the same day. It was their most recent outing in the competition.

That point leaves them third in Group I. They will want a result against the group leaders to move up the table.

Fans searching for the kick-off time, TV channel and live stream details will find the latest information below.

Team news & squads