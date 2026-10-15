International Coverage

How to watch Brann vs Lincoln Red Imps FC with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Conference League - Game Week 1 15 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Brann Stadion

Today's game between Brann and Lincoln Red Imps FC will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brann vs Lincoln Red Imps FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Brann head coach Eirik Horneland has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of this Conference League fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Lincoln Red Imps FC coach Juanma Pavon is similarly yet to confirm his starting XI, with no injury or suspension data available for the away squad at this stage. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Brann head into this match having won two, lost two, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-2 defeat to Viking in the Eliteserien on October 9, while a 2-1 win over Bodoe/Glimt on September 20 stands as their standout recent result. Across those five fixtures, Brann scored seven goals and conceded six. The sequence shows inconsistency, with no run of back-to-back wins.

Lincoln Red Imps FC arrive in considerably better shape, recording four wins and one draw from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory over Europa FC on October 10, and they also beat Larne 0-3 in Conference League qualification on August 27. The Red Imps scored ten goals and conceded just one across those five games, keeping three clean sheets in the process.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Brann and Lincoln Red Imps FC. This fixture represents the information available at this stage, and the section will be updated if historical data becomes available.

Standings

In the Conference League table, both Brann and Lincoln Red Imps FC are currently positioned first, making this a meeting between the two sides sharing top spot in the competition.