How to watch Braga vs KuPS with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Conference League - Game Week 4 26 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Municipal de Braga

Braga host KuPS at the Estadio Municipal de Braga in a Conference League league phase fixture.

The Portuguese side arrive in good domestic shape. Franclim Carvalho's team won 2-0 away to Vitoria de Guimaraes in the Taca de Portugal in their latest outing.

That result followed a 1-0 league win at Rio Ave and a 3-0 victory over Famalicao. In Europe, Braga held AGF to a goalless draw earlier in November.

KuPS come to Portugal in much poorer form. Miika Nuutinen's side have failed to win any of their last five matches, and a 2-0 defeat to FC Inter Turku in the Veikkausliga was their latest result.

The Finnish club did show resilience in Europe, though. They earned a 0-0 draw with Gent in the Conference League on the same night Braga drew with AGF.

The table reflects the gap between the sides. Braga sit 17th in the Conference League standings, while KuPS are 33rd.

Here is what we know about how to follow the match.

Official broadcast information for Braga vs KuPS is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once they are confirmed.

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