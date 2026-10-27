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Carabao Cup
team-logoBradford City
The University of Bradford Stadium
team-logoPeterborough United
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Bradford City vs Peterborough United
Bradford City
Peterborough United
Carabao Cup
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Match Preview

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Carabao Cup - Game Week 4
The University of Bradford Stadium

Bradford City host Peterborough United at The University of Bradford Stadium in the Carabao Cup, with both clubs arriving from contrasting League One weekends.

Michael Duff's side have been difficult to beat in recent weeks, grinding out results with a defensive solidity that has kept them competitive in League One. Their cup ambitions give them another opportunity to build momentum in front of their own supporters.

Peterborough come into this fixture under Robbie Savage, a side capable of producing results against strong opposition. Their League One form has been inconsistent, but they showed what they can do with a win against Leicester City earlier this month.

The Carabao Cup offers both clubs a chance to progress in a competition that can provide a welcome distraction from the league grind, and neither manager will want to exit at this stage.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Carabao Cup fixture.

Team news & squads

Bradford City vs Peterborough United Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Duff

Michael Duff has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of this Carabao Cup tie, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Bradford City. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Peterborough United, Robbie Savage has also yet to name his squad, with no confirmed absences or disciplinary concerns listed at this stage. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

BRA

BRA - Form

ROT
W0-4
LOR
D0-0
STE
W2-0
BUR
D0-0
OXF
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/0
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
0/5
PET

PET - Form

IPS
W4-1
LEI
W1-3
BUR
D2-2
HUD
L4-1
BRO
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Bradford City head into this fixture with a W-D-D-D-W record across their last five matches. They drew 0-0 with Oxford United most recently in League One, and their only wins in this run came against Stevenage, 2-0 in the league, and Rotherham United, 4-0 in the EFL Trophy. Three goalless draws in four league outings points to a side that is hard to break down but has struggled to find the net with regularity.

Peterborough United's last five shows a W-D-L-D-W record. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Bromley in League One, while a heavy 4-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town preceded that. Posh did record a 3-1 away win at Leicester City earlier in October and beat Ipswich Academy 4-1 in the EFL Trophy, showing they carry a real goal threat when performing at their best.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Bradford CityDrawPeterborough United
3
1
1
League One
Bradford City badge
Bradford City
BRA
2
Peterborough United badge
Peterborough United
PET
0
FT
League One
Bradford City badge
Bradford City
BRA
2
Peterborough United badge
Peterborough United
PET
0
FT
League One
Peterborough United badge
Peterborough United
PET
1
Bradford City badge
Bradford City
BRA
1
FT
League One
Bradford City badge
Bradford City
BRA
3
Peterborough United badge
Peterborough United
PET
1
FT
FA Cup
Bradford City badge
Bradford City
BRA
4
Peterborough United badge
Peterborough United
PET
4
FT
8Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in League One on 15 August 2026, with Bradford City winning 2-0 at The University of Bradford Stadium. Bradford also claimed a 2-0 home win in the February 2026 league fixture, and across the five meetings listed, they have won three, with one draw and one result ending level at Peterborough's ground. The head-to-head record clearly favours the hosts.

Standings

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