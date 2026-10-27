United States Paramount+ United Kingdom Sky Sports+ Canada Fubo

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Bradford City vs Peterborough United with a VPN

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check our our international coverage table below). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights. Sign in & find stream . Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match !

International Coverage

Match Preview

Carabao Cup - Game Week 4 27 Oct 2026 - 15:45 The University of Bradford Stadium

Bradford City host Peterborough United at The University of Bradford Stadium in the Carabao Cup, with both clubs arriving from contrasting League One weekends.

Michael Duff's side have been difficult to beat in recent weeks, grinding out results with a defensive solidity that has kept them competitive in League One. Their cup ambitions give them another opportunity to build momentum in front of their own supporters.

Peterborough come into this fixture under Robbie Savage, a side capable of producing results against strong opposition. Their League One form has been inconsistent, but they showed what they can do with a win against Leicester City earlier this month.

The Carabao Cup offers both clubs a chance to progress in a competition that can provide a welcome distraction from the league grind, and neither manager will want to exit at this stage.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Carabao Cup fixture.

Team news & squads

Michael Duff has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of this Carabao Cup tie, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Bradford City. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Peterborough United, Robbie Savage has also yet to name his squad, with no confirmed absences or disciplinary concerns listed at this stage. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Bradford City head into this fixture with a W-D-D-D-W record across their last five matches. They drew 0-0 with Oxford United most recently in League One, and their only wins in this run came against Stevenage, 2-0 in the league, and Rotherham United, 4-0 in the EFL Trophy. Three goalless draws in four league outings points to a side that is hard to break down but has struggled to find the net with regularity.

Peterborough United's last five shows a W-D-L-D-W record. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Bromley in League One, while a heavy 4-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town preceded that. Posh did record a 3-1 away win at Leicester City earlier in October and beat Ipswich Academy 4-1 in the EFL Trophy, showing they carry a real goal threat when performing at their best.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in League One on 15 August 2026, with Bradford City winning 2-0 at The University of Bradford Stadium. Bradford also claimed a 2-0 home win in the February 2026 league fixture, and across the five meetings listed, they have won three, with one draw and one result ending level at Peterborough's ground. The head-to-head record clearly favours the hosts.