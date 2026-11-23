How to watch Bradford City vs Barnsley with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United Kingdom Sky Sports+

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

League One - Game Week 8 24 Nov 2026 - 14:45 The University of Bradford Stadium

Bradford City host Barnsley at The University of Bradford Stadium in a League One fixture that pairs a side chasing the top end of the table with one fighting at the bottom.

Michael Duff's Bradford arrive unbeaten in their last two league outings at home or away only if you count the most recent one, a 2-2 draw at Doncaster Rovers on November 21. Before that came a heavy 0-3 defeat to Huddersfield Town, but the cup form since has been outstanding.

A 7-0 FA Cup win over Marine and a 4-0 EFL Trophy victory against York City show a team scoring freely. Bradford have won three of their last five matches in all competitions.

Barnsley travel in a far more fragile state. Daniel Stendel's side lost 2-1 at Sheffield Wednesday on November 20, their second straight league defeat after going down to Wigan Athletic.

The Tykes have shown they can score, with a 7-2 FA Cup win at Aldershot Town and a 5-2 EFL Trophy success over Oldham Athletic. Their league results tell a different story, and they need points badly.

These sides have a habit of sharing the spoils, too. Their last two league meetings both finished 2-2.

Here is everything you need to know about the kick-off time, how to follow the game and what to expect.

Team news & squads