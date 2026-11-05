How to watch Boulogne vs Annecy FC with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 2 - Game Week 12 6 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Stade de la Liberation

Boulogne host Annecy FC at the Stade de la Libération in a Ligue 2 fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at different ends of the table.

Fabien Dagneaux's side sit 14th in the division, making this a game they need to win. A run of mixed results has left Boulogne in uncomfortable territory, and the pressure of home advantage cuts both ways here.

Annecy FC arrive in better shape. Laurent Guyot's team are seventh in Ligue 2, and their recent form gives them genuine grounds for confidence heading into this trip to the northern coast.

Boulogne's home record will be tested against a visiting side that has shown they can win away from home. Annecy have the quality to punish any lack of conviction from the hosts.

For Boulogne, three points would do significant work in pulling them away from the relegation zone. Anything less risks allowing the gap to grow at a critical stage of the season.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Boulogne vs Annecy FC, including kick-off time, team news, and the latest form guide.

Team news & squads