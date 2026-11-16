How to watch Botswana vs Uganda with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - Game Week 4 17 Nov 2026 - 14:00

Botswana host Uganda in an Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixture, with both sides looking to sharpen their position in Group H.

The Zebras come into this match on the back of a 1-1 draw with Uganda in the reverse fixture, a result that continued a run of draws that has defined their recent campaign. Coach Thaloba Nthaga will be seeking a more decisive performance in front of their own supporters.

Uganda sit top of Group H heading into this match and arrive with momentum. Paul Put's side have been difficult to beat in this qualification window, collecting draws against Tunisia and beating Libya along the way.

The two sides met just days ago in the reverse fixture, sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw. That result means both teams will be eager to settle the contest definitively this time around.

Botswana have shown they can score goals in this campaign, but their inability to hold leads has cost them points. Uganda's away record in qualification suggests they will not be easy to break down.

Team news & squads