How to watch Botafogo RJ vs Sao Paulo with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 36 23 Nov 2026 - 18:00

Botafogo host Sao Paulo in a Serie A fixture between two sides who have stumbled badly in recent weeks. The venue has not yet been confirmed.

Tite's team arrive off a 4-0 defeat at Corinthians, a heavy result that cut short any momentum from their narrow win over Atletico MG earlier in the month.

Sao Paulo come in with their own worries. Dorival Junior's side lost 1-0 to Fluminense in their latest outing and have drawn twice and lost twice in their last five league games.

Botafogo have been fragile at the back, conceding nine goals across their last five matches. Goals have also been hard to find, with only three scored in that run.

Sao Paulo have been tighter defensively but toothless in attack. They failed to score in two of their last five, including a goalless draw with Corinthians.

With the two clubs separated by a single place in the table, there is little to choose between them. Here is how to follow the match.

Official TV channel and live stream information for Botafogo vs Sao Paulo is not currently available. This page will be updated once broadcast details are confirmed.

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