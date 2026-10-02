How to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Sweden with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 3 2 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Bilino Polje Stadium

Today's game between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Sweden will kick off at 2 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Sweden today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Sergej Barbarez has not confirmed a probable lineup for Bosnia and Herzegovina, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Sweden, Graham Potter is also yet to confirm his projected XI. The most notable absentee is Alexander Isak, who has been sent home from the squad with a foot injury sustained during the Nations League victory over Romania and will play no part in Zenica. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Bosnia and Herzegovina have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 4-2 victory over Romania in the Nations League on September 28, and they also drew 0-0 with Poland in their opening group fixture. At the World Cup, they beat Qatar 3-1 but lost 4-1 to Switzerland and 2-0 to the United States. Across those five matches, the Dragons scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Sweden have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Nations League win over Poland, and they also beat Romania 2-1 in their opening group game. Their only defeat in the run came against France at the World Cup, where they lost 3-0. Potter's side scored eight goals and conceded six across those five outings, and they have now won both Nations League fixtures without dropping a point.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 0 0 1 Friendlies Sweden SWE 4 Bosnia and Herzegovina BIH 2 FT 2 Goals Scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 1 / 1 Both teams scored 1 / 1

The only previous meeting between these two sides came in an international friendly in May 2010, when Sweden won 4-2. That result gives Sweden the sole head-to-head victory on record between the nations.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Sweden SWE 2 2 0 0 5 2 +3 6 W W 2 Bosnia and Herzegovina BIH 2 1 1 0 4 2 +2 4 W D 3 Poland POL 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1 L D 4 Romania ROU 2 0 0 2 3 6 -3 0 L L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Sweden lead Group 4 heading into this fixture, while Bosnia and Herzegovina sit second. The Swedes are in a strong position to push for promotion to Nations League A, while Bosnia need a result to maintain pressure at the top of the table.