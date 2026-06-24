Goal.com
LiveVPN
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
World Cup
team-logoBosnia and Herzegovina
Seattle Stadium
team-logoQatar
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Qatar
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Afghanistan

[suspicious link removed]

Albania

SuperSport

Algeria / Bahrain / Chad / Djibouti / Egypt / Iran / Iraq / Jordan / Kuwait / Lebanon / Libya / Mauritania / Morocco / Oman / Palestine / Qatar / Saudi Arabia / Somalia / South Sudan / Sudan / Syria / Tunisia / UAE / Yemen

beIN SPORTS

American Samoa / Fiji / Samoa / Tonga / Vanuatu

[FBC](https:// www.fbcnews.com.fj/)

Andorra / Spain

DAZN

Angola / Cape Verde / Guinea-Bissau / Mozambique / São Tomé and Príncipe

ZAP

Anguilla / Antigua and Barbuda / Bahamas / Barbados / Bermuda / British Virgin Islands / Cayman Islands / Dominica / Grenada / Jamaica / Montserrat / Saint Kitts and Nevis / Saint Lucia / Seychelles / St. Vincent & Grenadines / Trinidad and Tobago / Turks and Caicos

Bluu

Argentina / Chile / Colombia / Ecuador / Peru / Uruguay / Venezuela

DIRECTV Sports

Armenia

Fast Sports

Aruba / Bonaire / Curaçao / Netherlands / Saint Martin

NPO

Australia

SBS On Demand

Austria / Germany

ORF

Azerbaijan

Ictimai TV

Bangladesh

T Sports

Belgium / Luxembourg

La Une / RTBF

Belize

Nexgen

Benin / Botswana / Burkina Faso / Burundi / Cameroon / Central African Republic / Comoros / Congo DR / Côte d'Ivoire / Equatorial Guinea / Eritrea / Ethiopia / Gabon / Gambia / Guinea / Kenya / Lesotho / Liberia / Madagascar / Malawi / Mali / Namibia / Niger / Nigeria / Rwanda / Saint Helena / Senegal / Sierra Leone / Swaziland / Tanzania / Togo / Uganda / Zambia / Zimbabwe

DStv / SuperSport

Bolivia

Tigo Sports

Bosnia and Herzegovina

BHT 1

Brazil

Disney+ Premium

Brunei Darussalam

RTB Aneka

Bulgaria

BNT

Cambodia / Laos / Thailand

MONOMAX

Canada

TSN

China

CCTV Sports

Chinese Taipei

ELTA Sports

Costa Rica

FOX

Croatia / Montenegro / Serbia / Slovenia

HRT

Cyprus

Sigma TV

Czech Republic

ČT Sport

Denmark / Faroe Islands / Greenland

DR

Dominican Republic

Pio Deportes

El Salvador

Tigo Sports

Estonia / Latvia / Lithuania

Go3

Finland

YLE Areena

France / Reunion / Mayotte

beIN Sports France

Georgia

Setanta Sports

Ghana

StarTimes

Great Britain / Ireland Republic

ITV

Greece

ERT

Guatemala

Canal 13

Guyana

ENet TV

Honduras

Tigo Sports

Hong Kong

Now Sports

Hungary

Duna World

Iceland

RUV

India / Nepal / Sri Lanka

ZEE5

Indonesia

TVRI Sport

International

YouTube

Israel

Sport 2

Italy / San Marino

DAZN Italia

Japan

DAZN Japan

Kazakhstan

Qazsport

Korea Republic

KBS Korea

Kosovo

Telecom Kosovo

Liechtenstein / Switzerland

SRF info

Macau

TDM HD

Macedonia

Arena Cloud

Malaysia

Unifi TV

Maldives

Medianet

Mexico

ViX

Moldova

We Sport Moldova

Mongolia

NTV

Myanmar

TV360 by Mytel

New Zealand

TVNZ+

Nicaragua

Tigo Sports

Norway

NRK Sport

Pakistan

[suspicious link removed]

Panama

Tigo Sports

Paraguay

Unicanal

Philippines

Pilipinas Live

Poland

TVP Sport

Portugal

Sport TV

Puerto Rico / USA

Fox Sports 1

Romania

Antena Play

Russia

Match TV

Slovakia

Šport JOJ

South Africa

MáXimo 360

Suriname

TV2 Suriname

Sweden

TV4 Play

Turkey

tabii

Ukraine

Megogo

Uzbekistan

Futbol TV

Vietnam

VTV Go

How to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Grp. B
Seattle Stadium

Today's game between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar will kick-off at 24 Jun 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar Probable lineups

4-4-2
Bosnia and Herzegovina crest
Bosnia and Herzegovina
BIH
Formation
Qatar crest
Qatar
QAT
4-3-3
1N. Vasilj7A. Dedic3D. Hadzikadunic18N. Katic5S. Kolasinac19K. Alajbegovic15A. Memic14I. Sunjic6B. Tahirovic11E. Dzeko10E. Demirovic1M. Abunada13A. Al Oui18S. Al Brake2P. Miguel16B. Khoukhi12K. Boudiaf4I. Laye5J. Gaber11A. Afif8Edmilson Junior15Y. Abdurisag
Qatar crest
Qatar
QAT
4-4-2
Bosnia and Herzegovina

Starting XI

Qatar

Manager

  • S. Barbarez
  • J. Lopetegui

Injuries and Suspensions

Sergej Barbarez names a projected XI of Nikola Vasilj; Amar Dedic, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Nikola Katic, Sead Kolasinac; Kerim Alajbegovic, Amar Memic, Ivan Sunjic, Benjamin Tahirovic; Edin Dzeko, Ermedin Demirovic. Tarik Muharemovic is suspended and unavailable after his red card against Switzerland.

Julen Lopetegui's projected Qatar lineup reads: Mahmud Abunada; Ayoub Al Oui, Sultan Al Brake, Pedro Miguel, Boualem Khoukhi; Karim Boudiaf, Issa Laye, Jassem Gaber; Akram Afif, Edmilson Junior, Yusuf Abdurisag. Assim Madibo serves a suspension following his dismissal in the 6-0 defeat to Canada. No injury information is currently available for either side; further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

Bosnia and Herzegovina have won one, drawn three, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 defeat to Switzerland in the World Cup on June 18, a result that followed a 1-1 draw with Canada on June 12. Earlier in the sequence, they drew 1-1 with Panama and 0-0 with North Macedonia in friendlies, before beating Italy 1-0 in World Cup qualifying back in March. Across those five games, Bosnia scored seven goals and conceded six.

Qatar have won none of their last five, recording one draw and four defeats. Their most recent result was a 6-0 loss to Canada on June 18, the heaviest defeat in the group so far. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Switzerland on June 13 and played out a goalless friendly against El Salvador on June 6. They also lost 1-0 to Ireland and 3-0 to Tunisia in the FIFA Arab Cup in December 2025. Qatar scored just two goals and conceded ten across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

BIH

Last match

QAT

0

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

1

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
0/1
Both teams scored
1/1

There is only one previous meeting between these two sides on record. Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar drew 1-1 in a friendly on August 10, 2010, making Wednesday's World Cup group stage encounter just the second time these nations have faced each other.

Standings

In Group B, Bosnia and Herzegovina currently sit third and Qatar fourth ahead of the final matchday.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting