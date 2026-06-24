International Coverage

How to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar will kick-off at 24 Jun 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Sergej Barbarez names a projected XI of Nikola Vasilj; Amar Dedic, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Nikola Katic, Sead Kolasinac; Kerim Alajbegovic, Amar Memic, Ivan Sunjic, Benjamin Tahirovic; Edin Dzeko, Ermedin Demirovic. Tarik Muharemovic is suspended and unavailable after his red card against Switzerland.

Julen Lopetegui's projected Qatar lineup reads: Mahmud Abunada; Ayoub Al Oui, Sultan Al Brake, Pedro Miguel, Boualem Khoukhi; Karim Boudiaf, Issa Laye, Jassem Gaber; Akram Afif, Edmilson Junior, Yusuf Abdurisag. Assim Madibo serves a suspension following his dismissal in the 6-0 defeat to Canada. No injury information is currently available for either side; further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 4 T. Muharemovic Injuries and Suspensions 23 A. Madibo

Form

Bosnia and Herzegovina have won one, drawn three, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 defeat to Switzerland in the World Cup on June 18, a result that followed a 1-1 draw with Canada on June 12. Earlier in the sequence, they drew 1-1 with Panama and 0-0 with North Macedonia in friendlies, before beating Italy 1-0 in World Cup qualifying back in March. Across those five games, Bosnia scored seven goals and conceded six.

Qatar have won none of their last five, recording one draw and four defeats. Their most recent result was a 6-0 loss to Canada on June 18, the heaviest defeat in the group so far. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Switzerland on June 13 and played out a goalless friendly against El Salvador on June 6. They also lost 1-0 to Ireland and 3-0 to Tunisia in the FIFA Arab Cup in December 2025. Qatar scored just two goals and conceded ten across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

BIH Last match QAT 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Bosnia and Herzegovina 1 - 1 Qatar 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1

There is only one previous meeting between these two sides on record. Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar drew 1-1 in a friendly on August 10, 2010, making Wednesday's World Cup group stage encounter just the second time these nations have faced each other.

Standings

In Group B, Bosnia and Herzegovina currently sit third and Qatar fourth ahead of the final matchday.