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How to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Poland with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 4 5 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Bilino Polje Stadium

Today's game between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Poland will kick off at 5 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Poland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Sergej Barbarez names a projected XI that includes Salko Hamzic in goal, with a back line of Tarik Muharemovic, Nikola Katic, Amar Memic and Sead Kolasinac. Esmir Bajraktarevic, Armin Gigovic and Ivan Basic are expected in midfield, with Kerim Alajbegovic, Ermedin Demirovic and Haris Tabakovic leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, though the squad must adapt following Edin Dzeko's departure from the camp after his international retirement.

Jan Urban is set to line up with Marcin Bulka in goal, a back four of Jan Bednarek, Matty Cash, Jakub Kiwior and Przemyslaw Frankowski, and a midfield of Wiktor Nowak, Sebastian Szymanski, Nicola Zalewski and Piotr Zielinski supporting Karol Swiderski and Robert Lewandowski. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the away side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Bosnia and Herzegovina head into this fixture with two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five matches, scoring ten goals and conceding eight across that run. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Sweden in the Nations League, a result that followed a 4-2 victory over Romania on matchday one of the group stage. A last-16 exit at the World Cup, where they beat Qatar 3-1 before losing heavily to Switzerland and the United States, rounds out a mixed but competitive recent record.

Poland have recorded one win, one draw and three defeats across their last five matches, scoring just four goals and conceding eleven. Their most recent result was a 6-0 loss to Romania in the Nations League, which followed the 3-1 defeat to Sweden. The only win in the run came in World Cup qualification back in March, a 3-2 victory over Sweden, and Urban's side have struggled for consistency throughout this period.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on matchday one of this Nations League group stage, when the two teams drew 0-0 in Poland on September 25. Across the five head-to-head matches on record, Poland hold the advantage with three wins to Bosnia's one, with one draw between the sides. Poland won 3-0 and 2-1 in the Nations League A meetings in 2020, while earlier friendlies produced a 1-0 Poland win and a 2-2 draw.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Sweden SWE 3 2 1 0 6 3 +3 7 D W W 2 Bosnia and Herzegovina BIH 3 1 2 0 5 3 +2 5 D W D 3 Poland POL 3 1 1 1 7 3 +4 4 W L D 4 Romania ROU 3 0 0 3 3 12 -9 0 L L L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Relegation Playoff

Bosnia and Herzegovina sit second in UEFA Nations League B Group 4 heading into this fixture, while Poland are third. A home win for the Dragons would strengthen their promotion credentials, while Poland need points to avoid being dragged into a battle at the wrong end of the table.