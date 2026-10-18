International Coverage

How to watch Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Hoffenheim with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bundesliga - Game Week 6 18 Oct 2026 - 11:30 Ista-Borussia-Park

Today's game between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Hoffenheim will kick off at 18 Oct 2026, 16:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Hoffenheim today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Alexander Blessin is without a significant portion of his squad for this fixture. Enzo Leopold, Franck Honorat, Jens Castrop, Ko Itakura, Tim Kleindienst, and Jan Leszcynski are all listed as injured and unavailable. Should Blessin name the projected XI, Moritz Nicolas starts in goal behind a back four of Daiki Hashioka, Kevin Diks, Fabio Chiarodia, and Lukas Ullrich, with Joseph Scally, Wael Mohya, Hugo Bolin, Zento Uno, and Philipp Sander in midfield, and Isac Lidberg leading the attack.

Christian Ilzer is also dealing with absentees. Albian Hajdari and Patrick Wimmer are injured, while Bernardo is suspended. The projected XI has Oliver Baumann in goal, with Koki Machida, Mats Rots, Ozan Kabak, and Vladimir Coufal in defence. Adam Daghim, Wouter Burger, Leon Avdullahu, Alexander Prass, and Fisnik Asllani are expected in midfield, with Tim Lemperle up front.

Form

Gladbach have won just one of their last five matches, with that sole victory coming in a friendly against Sportfreunde Siegen. Their three Bundesliga outings in this run produced three defeats, including a 5-0 thrashing by Freiburg and a 3-4 loss to Mainz. Most recently, they lost 2-1 to Köln in the Rhein Derby on 11 October. Across these five fixtures, Gladbach scored six goals and conceded 14, a defensive record that underlines the scale of the task facing Blessin.

Hoffenheim's recent form is similarly poor. They have won just one of their last five matches — a 2-1 Bundesliga victory over VfB Stuttgart in September — and have since lost to Paderborn, OFI Crete, Hamburger SV, and Besiktas. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-3 Europa League defeat to Besiktas on 15 October. In total across these five games, Hoffenheim scored seven goals and conceded 12.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs took place on 16 May 2026, when Gladbach won 4-0 at home in the Bundesliga. Before that, Hoffenheim claimed a heavy 5-1 victory at the Ista-Borussia-Park in January 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the dataset, the record is closely contested, with matches producing a high volume of goals — including a 4-4 draw in May 2025 and a 4-3 Hoffenheim win in April 2024.

Standings

Gladbach sit 18th in the Bundesliga, with Hoffenheim one place above them in 17th. Both clubs are deep in the relegation places, which gives this fixture the feel of a direct confrontation between two sides who cannot afford to keep dropping points.