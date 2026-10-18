Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Bundesliga
team-logoBorussia Moenchengladbach
Ista-Borussia-Park
team-logoHoffenheim
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Hoffenheim: Worldwide Bundesliga broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Hoffenheim
Borussia Moenchengladbach
Hoffenheim
Bundesliga

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

MBC Shahid

MBC Shahid

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Australia

Austria

DAZN Austria

DAZN Austria

Canada

DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

Migu

Migu Video

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

MBC Shahid

MBC Shahid

France

beIN Sports MAX 6 / myCANAL

beIN Sports France

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

India

ZEE5

ZEE5

Indonesia

Onefootball

Onefootball

Iran

MBC Shahid

MBC Shahid

Iraq

MBC Shahid

MBC Shahid

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

Mexico

FOX One

FOX Sports Mexico

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

MBC Shahid

MBC Shahid

Spain

DAZN Spain

DAZN Spain

United Arab Emirates

MBC Shahid

MBC Shahid

United Kingdom

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

United States

UNIVERSO / Fubo TV / Fandango

UNIVERSO

Uruguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

How to watch Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Hoffenheim with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 6
Ista-Borussia-Park

Today's game between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Hoffenheim will kick off at 18 Oct 2026, 16:30.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Hoffenheim today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Hoffenheim Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Borussia Moenchengladbach crest
Borussia Moenchengladbach
BMG
page.match.formation.title
Hoffenheim crest
Hoffenheim
TSG
4-4-2
M. NicolasM. NicolasD. HashiokaD. HashiokaK. DiksK. DiksF. ChiarodiaF. ChiarodiaL. UllrichL. UllrichJ. ScallyJ. ScallyW. MohyaW. MohyaH. BolinH. BolinZ. UnoZ. UnoP. SanderP. SanderI. LidbergI. LidbergO. BaumannO. BaumannK. MachidaK. MachidaM. RotsM. RotsO. KabakO. KabakV. CoufalV. CoufalA. DaghimA. DaghimW. BurgerW. BurgerL. AvdullahuL. AvdullahuA. PrassA. PrassF. AsllaniF. AsllaniT. LemperleT. Lemperle
Hoffenheim crest
Hoffenheim
TSG
3-4-2-1
Borussia Moenchengladbach

Starting XI

Hoffenheim

Manager

  • A. Blessin
  • C. Ilzer

Alexander Blessin is without a significant portion of his squad for this fixture. Enzo Leopold, Franck Honorat, Jens Castrop, Ko Itakura, Tim Kleindienst, and Jan Leszcynski are all listed as injured and unavailable. Should Blessin name the projected XI, Moritz Nicolas starts in goal behind a back four of Daiki Hashioka, Kevin Diks, Fabio Chiarodia, and Lukas Ullrich, with Joseph Scally, Wael Mohya, Hugo Bolin, Zento Uno, and Philipp Sander in midfield, and Isac Lidberg leading the attack.

Christian Ilzer is also dealing with absentees. Albian Hajdari and Patrick Wimmer are injured, while Bernardo is suspended. The projected XI has Oliver Baumann in goal, with Koki Machida, Mats Rots, Ozan Kabak, and Vladimir Coufal in defence. Adam Daghim, Wouter Burger, Leon Avdullahu, Alexander Prass, and Fisnik Asllani are expected in midfield, with Tim Lemperle up front.

Form

BMG

BMG - Form

SCF
L5-0
M05
L3-4
SIE
W0-3
FCP
D1-1
KOE
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
TSG

TSG - Form

VFB
W2-1
OFI
L2-0
SCP
L3-1
HSV
L2-3
BJK
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Gladbach have won just one of their last five matches, with that sole victory coming in a friendly against Sportfreunde Siegen. Their three Bundesliga outings in this run produced three defeats, including a 5-0 thrashing by Freiburg and a 3-4 loss to Mainz. Most recently, they lost 2-1 to Köln in the Rhein Derby on 11 October. Across these five fixtures, Gladbach scored six goals and conceded 14, a defensive record that underlines the scale of the task facing Blessin.

Hoffenheim's recent form is similarly poor. They have won just one of their last five matches — a 2-1 Bundesliga victory over VfB Stuttgart in September — and have since lost to Paderborn, OFI Crete, Hamburger SV, and Besiktas. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-3 Europa League defeat to Besiktas on 15 October. In total across these five games, Hoffenheim scored seven goals and conceded 12.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Borussia MoenchengladbachDrawHoffenheim
2
1
2
Bundesliga
Borussia Moenchengladbach badge
Borussia Moenchengladbach
BMG
4
Hoffenheim badge
Hoffenheim
TSG
0
FT
Bundesliga
Hoffenheim badge
Hoffenheim
TSG
5
Borussia Moenchengladbach badge
Borussia Moenchengladbach
BMG
1
FT
Bundesliga
Borussia Moenchengladbach badge
Borussia Moenchengladbach
BMG
4
Hoffenheim badge
Hoffenheim
TSG
4
FT
Bundesliga
Hoffenheim badge
Hoffenheim
TSG
1
Borussia Moenchengladbach badge
Borussia Moenchengladbach
BMG
2
FT
Bundesliga
Hoffenheim badge
Hoffenheim
TSG
4
Borussia Moenchengladbach badge
Borussia Moenchengladbach
BMG
3
FT
14Goals Scored14
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs took place on 16 May 2026, when Gladbach won 4-0 at home in the Bundesliga. Before that, Hoffenheim claimed a heavy 5-1 victory at the Ista-Borussia-Park in January 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the dataset, the record is closely contested, with matches producing a high volume of goals — including a 4-4 draw in May 2025 and a 4-3 Hoffenheim win in April 2024.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
6420225+1714
W
D
W
W
D
2
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
6420114+714
D
D
W
W
W
3
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
5410144+1013
W
D
W
W
W
4
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
5311148+610
W
W
D
W
L
5
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
63121410+410
W
L
W
L
W
6
ElversbergElversbergELV
63121211+110
W
L
D
L
W
7
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
63031611+59
L
W
L
W
L
8
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
6231121209
D
D
W
D
W
9
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
6303615-99
W
W
W
L
L
10
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
62221612+48
L
D
L
D
W
11
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
62221016-68
W
L
D
W
L
12
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
6213811-37
L
W
L
D
L
13
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
6204810-26
L
W
L
L
W
14
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
612347-35
L
L
D
W
D
15
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
612359-45
D
L
W
L
L
16
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
6123517-125
D
W
L
L
L
17
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
5104913-43
L
L
W
L
L
18
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
5005718-110
L
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

Gladbach sit 18th in the Bundesliga, with Hoffenheim one place above them in 17th. Both clubs are deep in the relegation places, which gives this fixture the feel of a direct confrontation between two sides who cannot afford to keep dropping points.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google