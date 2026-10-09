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Bundesliga
team-logoBorussia Dortmund
Signal Iduna Park
team-logoWerder Bremen
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Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen: Worldwide Bundesliga broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen
Borussia Dortmund
Werder Bremen
Bundesliga

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen with a VPN

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Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 5
Signal Iduna Park

Today's game between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen will kick off at 9 Oct 2026, 19:30.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Formation
Werder Bremen crest
Werder Bremen
SVW
4-2-3-1
G. KobelG. KobelR. BensebainiR. BensebainiW. AntonW. AntonJ. GadouJ. GadouE. NwaneriE. NwaneriF. NmechaF. NmechaL. ReggianiL. ReggianiJ. VeermanJ. VeermanM. BeierM. BeierF. SilvaF. SilvaS. GuirassyS. GuirassyA. SchlagerA. SchlagerA. PieperA. PieperM. FriedlM. FriedlO. DemanO. DemanArthurArthurM. GruellM. GruellY. RegeerY. RegeerChukiChukiE. DinkciE. Dinkciteam-logoL. ReisN. FuellkrugN. Fuellkrug
Werder Bremen crest
Werder Bremen
SVW
3-4-2-1
Borussia Dortmund

Starting XI

Werder Bremen

Manager

  • N. Kovac
  • D. Thioune

Kovac faces a disrupted squad after the international break. Nico Schlotterbeck is working through an ankle injury and remains a doubt for Friday, while Julian Ryerson is also carrying a rib problem that could rule him out. Emre Can, Giannis Konstantelias, Filippo Mane, Justin Lerma, and Mussa Kaba are all sidelined. Carney Chukwuemeka has a muscular issue, and Konstantinos Karetsas and Daniel Svensson returned from international duty with minor illness. Ethan Nwaneri, Felix Nmecha, and Serhou Guirassy are expected to feature, with Luca Reggiani and Joey Veerman likely to fill midfield roles in the projected XI.

Werder travel without a lengthy list of their own. Jens Stage, Moussa N'Diaye, Felix Agu, Keke Topp, Senne Lynen, Justin Njinmah, Salim Musah, Niklas Stark, and Karl Hein are all unavailable for Thioune. Niclas Füllkrug leads the attack in the expected lineup, supported by Marco Gruell and Eren Dinkci.

Form

BVB

BVB - Form

HAM
W0-5
TSG
W2-3
VIL
W3-2
SCP
W3-0
VFB
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
SVW

SVW - Form

LSK
W0-3
SCF
L4-1
RBL
W3-1
KOE
D1-1
FCA
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Dortmund have been in outstanding form, winning all five of their most recent fixtures across all competitions. That run includes a 3-2 victory over Villarreal in the Champions League and a 2-3 away win at Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. Across those five matches they have scored 14 goals, conceding only three, and have yet to drop a point in the league this season.

Werder's last five matches tell a more varied story, producing three wins, one draw, and one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 league win over Augsburg, and they also beat RB Leipzig 3-1 earlier in the run. The one blot was a heavy 4-1 loss at Freiburg, and they were held 1-1 by Cologne in between. They have scored ten goals in those five games but conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Borussia DortmundDrawWerder Bremen
3
2
0
Bundesliga
Werder Bremen badge
Werder Bremen
SVW
0
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
2
FT
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
3
Werder Bremen badge
Werder Bremen
SVW
0
FT
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
2
Werder Bremen badge
Werder Bremen
SVW
2
FT
Bundesliga
Werder Bremen badge
Werder Bremen
SVW
0
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
0
FT
Bundesliga
Werder Bremen badge
Werder Bremen
SVW
1
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
2
FT
9Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2026, when Dortmund won 2-0 at Werder's ground. Before that, BVB were dominant at Signal Iduna Park, winning 3-0 in January 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Dortmund have won three, drawn one, and lost none, scoring nine goals and conceding just one.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
440092+712
W
W
W
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
4310142+1210
W
W
D
W
3
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
4310123+910
D
W
W
W
4
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
4211116+57
L
D
W
W
5
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
4211105+57
W
D
W
L
6
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
4211106+47
W
L
W
D
7
ElversbergElversbergELV
421187+17
D
L
W
W
8
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
42118807
W
D
W
L
9
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
420295+46
L
W
L
W
10
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
4121910-15
D
W
L
D
11
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
412134-15
D
W
D
L
12
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
411235-24
W
L
L
D
13
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
411269-34
L
D
L
W
14
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
4103710-33
L
W
L
L
15
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
410369-33
L
L
W
L
16
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
4103213-113
W
L
L
L
17
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
4013417-131
L
L
L
D
18
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
4004616-100
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

Borussia Dortmund sit top of the Bundesliga table, while Werder Bremen are eighth, meaning Friday's game pits the division's early pacesetters against a mid-table side looking to close the gap.

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