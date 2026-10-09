How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bundesliga - Game Week 5 9 Oct 2026 - 14:30 Signal Iduna Park

Today's game between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen will kick off at 9 Oct 2026, 19:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Kovac faces a disrupted squad after the international break. Nico Schlotterbeck is working through an ankle injury and remains a doubt for Friday, while Julian Ryerson is also carrying a rib problem that could rule him out. Emre Can, Giannis Konstantelias, Filippo Mane, Justin Lerma, and Mussa Kaba are all sidelined. Carney Chukwuemeka has a muscular issue, and Konstantinos Karetsas and Daniel Svensson returned from international duty with minor illness. Ethan Nwaneri, Felix Nmecha, and Serhou Guirassy are expected to feature, with Luca Reggiani and Joey Veerman likely to fill midfield roles in the projected XI.

Werder travel without a lengthy list of their own. Jens Stage, Moussa N'Diaye, Felix Agu, Keke Topp, Senne Lynen, Justin Njinmah, Salim Musah, Niklas Stark, and Karl Hein are all unavailable for Thioune. Niclas Füllkrug leads the attack in the expected lineup, supported by Marco Gruell and Eren Dinkci.

Form

Dortmund have been in outstanding form, winning all five of their most recent fixtures across all competitions. That run includes a 3-2 victory over Villarreal in the Champions League and a 2-3 away win at Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. Across those five matches they have scored 14 goals, conceding only three, and have yet to drop a point in the league this season.

Werder's last five matches tell a more varied story, producing three wins, one draw, and one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 league win over Augsburg, and they also beat RB Leipzig 3-1 earlier in the run. The one blot was a heavy 4-1 loss at Freiburg, and they were held 1-1 by Cologne in between. They have scored ten goals in those five games but conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2026, when Dortmund won 2-0 at Werder's ground. Before that, BVB were dominant at Signal Iduna Park, winning 3-0 in January 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Dortmund have won three, drawn one, and lost none, scoring nine goals and conceding just one.

Standings

Borussia Dortmund sit top of the Bundesliga table, while Werder Bremen are eighth, meaning Friday's game pits the division's early pacesetters against a mid-table side looking to close the gap.