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Bundesliga
team-logoBorussia Dortmund
Signal Iduna Park
team-logoEintracht Frankfurt
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Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt live: TV, livestreams, international Bundesliga coverage

TV Guide & Streaming
Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Borussia Dortmund
Eintracht Frankfurt
Bundesliga

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International Coverage

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Website / Homepage

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dazn.com

China

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Nova Sport

tv.nova.cz

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Viaplay

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Sky Sport Bundesliga

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Match Preview

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 7
Signal Iduna Park

Borussia Dortmund host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, 24 October, in a Bundesliga fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this early stage of the season.

Niko Kovac's side go into the game on the back of a confidence-boosting 2-1 win over Sabah FK in Baku, a result that ended a three-game winless run and kept the club on track in the Champions League group phase. Serhou Guirassy scored twice in Azerbaijan, and BVB will be looking to carry that momentum into a home game where the pressure is always high.

With six points from three Champions League outings, Dortmund sit second in the Bundesliga table and will want to consolidate that position before the international break. The Signal Iduna Park crowd will expect a performance to match the occasion.

Eintracht Frankfurt arrive in a very different mood. Adolf Huetter's side are 11th in the table and were thrashed 6-0 by RB Leipzig in their most recent away fixture, a result that exposed real defensive vulnerabilities on the road. Frankfurt have shown they can compete at home, but their away form remains a concern.

The visitors do have quality in their ranks. Mario Götze continues to pull the strings in midfield, and Jonathan Burkardt offers a consistent goal threat up front. Whether Frankfurt can impose themselves at one of the Bundesliga's most intimidating venues is the central question.

This is a fixture with a history of goals and drama. The two clubs have shared 13 goals across their last five meetings, and neither side has managed to dominate the series convincingly.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
page.match.formation.title
Eintracht Frankfurt crest
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
4-4-2
G. KobelG. KobelN. SchlotterbeckN. SchlotterbeckJ. GadouJ. GadouW. AntonW. AntonF. NmechaF. NmechaJ. BellinghamJ. BellinghamJ. RyersonJ. RyersonD. SvenssonD. SvenssonE. NwaneriE. NwaneriM. BeierM. BeierS. GuirassyS. GuirassyN. AtuboluN. AtuboluR. KochR. KochK. KosugiK. KosugiN. CollinsN. CollinsL. BrassierL. BrassierN. Aseko-NkiliN. Aseko-NkiliF. ChaibiF. ChaibiR. OnyedikaR. OnyedikaR. DoanR. DoanJ. BurkardtJ. BurkardtY. EbnoutalibY. Ebnoutalib
Eintracht Frankfurt crest
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
3-4-2-1
Borussia Dortmund

Starting XI

Eintracht Frankfurt

Manager

  • N. Kovac
  • A. Huetter

Niko Kovac has several players unavailable for selection. Emre Can, Giannis Konstantelias, Justin Lerma, and Konstantinos Karetsas — who suffered a ligament injury that kept him out of the Sabah FK game — all remain sidelined. Kovac's projected XI features Gregor Kobel in goal, with a back line of Nico Schlotterbeck, Joane Gadou, and Waldemar Anton. Felix Nmecha and Jobe Bellingham are expected in central midfield, with Ethan Nwaneri, Daniel Svensson, and Julian Ryerson providing width and support. Maximilian Beier and Serhou Guirassy are set to lead the attack.

Adolf Huetter is also working around a depleted squad. Jessic Ngankam, Malik Pimpong, Nnamdi Collins, and Oscar Hoejlund are all listed as unavailable. Frankfurt's projected lineup places Noah Atubolu in goal behind a defence of Robin Koch, Keita Kosugi, Jeremiaha Maluze, and Lilian Brassier. Mario Götze, Fares Chaibi, and Raphael Onyedika are expected in midfield, with Ritsu Doan, Jonathan Burkardt, and Younes Ebnoutalib forming the attacking unit. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

BVB

BVB - Form

VFB
W0-1
SVW
D2-2
BOD
L1-0
FCU
D0-0
SAB
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
SGE

SGE - Form

M05
W1-3
SCF
D2-2
EBS
W4-0
RBL
L6-0
KOE
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Dortmund head into this fixture with a record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five competitive outings, scoring eight goals and conceding four. The most recent result was a 2-1 victory away at Sabah FK in the Champions League, with Guirassy scoring both goals. Before that, the club drew 0-0 at Union Berlin and suffered a 1-0 defeat to Bodø/Glimt in the Arctic Circle. The two draws and the European loss had raised questions about BVB's consistency, but the win in Baku offered a timely response.

Frankfurt's recent five-game run shows three wins, one draw, and one defeat, with eight goals scored and seven conceded. Their last result was a 1-0 home win over FC Köln. That positive result, however, was preceded by a damaging 6-0 loss at RB Leipzig, which remains the defining result of their recent away form. Frankfurt have scored in four of their last five games but have also conceded in all five.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Borussia DortmundDrawEintracht Frankfurt
3
1
1
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
3
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
2
FT
Bundesliga
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
3
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
3
FT
DFB-Pokal
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
1
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
1
FT
Bundesliga
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
2
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
0
FT
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
2
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
0
FT
8Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in May 2026, when Dortmund won 3-2 at the Signal Iduna Park in a Bundesliga fixture that went down to the wire. Across the last five encounters, which include Bundesliga matches and a DFB-Pokal tie, the series has been remarkably open — both clubs have claimed victories, and the games have produced 16 goals in total. Frankfurt's 3-3 draw in Dortmund in January 2026 and their 2-0 home win in January 2025 illustrate that neither side holds a commanding grip on this fixture.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
6420225+1714
W
D
W
W
D
2
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
6420114+714
D
D
W
W
W
3
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
6411156+913
L
W
D
W
W
4
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
6411169+713
W
W
W
D
W
5
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
63121410+410
W
L
W
L
W
6
ElversbergElversbergELV
63121211+110
W
L
D
L
W
7
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
63031611+59
L
W
L
W
L
8
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
6231121209
D
D
W
D
W
9
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
6303615-99
W
W
W
L
L
10
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
62221612+48
L
D
L
D
W
11
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
62221016-68
W
L
D
W
L
12
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
6213811-37
L
W
L
D
L
13
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
62041114-36
W
L
L
W
L
14
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
72051013-36
L
L
W
L
L
15
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
612347-35
L
L
D
W
D
16
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
612359-45
D
L
W
L
L
17
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
6123517-125
D
W
L
L
L
18
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
71061122-113
W
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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