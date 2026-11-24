How to watch Boreham Wood vs Aldershot Town with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

National League - Game Week 19 25 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Meadow Park

National League leaders Boreham Wood host Aldershot Town at Meadow Park in Borehamwood in a league fixture that pits the table-toppers against a mid-table side.

Luke Garrard's team arrive full of goals and confidence. They won 3-2 at Southend United on Friday night, a result that follows a 2-2 draw with Yeovil Town and a 4-3 win over Hartlepool United.

The defence has been leaky, with 11 goals conceded in the last five games. The attack has matched that exactly, and the FA Cup exit at Wigan Athletic (0-3) is the only blemish in a run of otherwise lively results.

Aldershot come to Hertfordshire fresh from a 2-0 win over Scunthorpe United on Saturday. Scott Davies' side needed that result after a 2-1 defeat at Southend a week earlier.

Their recent form has swung sharply. A 7-2 FA Cup thrashing at Barnsley sits alongside a 1-0 win at Gateshead and a 2-0 loss at Sutton United.

Boreham Wood also have recent history on their side, having won this fixture twice last season, including a 2-1 success at Aldershot in March.