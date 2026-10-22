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Conference League
team-logoBorac Banja Luka
Banja Luka Stadium
team-logoKuPS
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Borac Banja Luka vs KuPS: Worldwide Conference League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Borac Banja Luka vs KuPS
Borac Banja Luka
KuPS
Conference League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports English / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Austria

Sky Sport Austria 1 / Sky Go Austria

Sky Sport Austria

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport 1 Premium / Moja TV

Arena Sport

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV

Canada

DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports English / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Finland

Ruutu+

Ruutu

France

myCANAL / Canal+ Live

Canal+

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

Indonesia

Vidio / beIN Sports Connect

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports English / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports English / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Spain

Movistar+ / Movistar Liga de Campeones

Movistar Plus+

Sweden

Disney+ Nordic

Disney+

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 1 / HBO Max

TNT Sports

United States

Paramount+ / ViX

Paramount+

Uruguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

How to watch Borac Banja Luka vs KuPS with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Conference League - Game Week 2
Banja Luka Stadium

Today's game between Borac Banja Luka and KuPS will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Borac Banja Luka vs KuPS today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Borac Banja Luka vs KuPS Probable lineups

Manager

  • V. Marinovic

Borac Banja Luka are managed by Vinko Marinovic, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

KuPS head into the match under Miika Nuutinen, with no injury or suspension data currently confirmed. Further squad news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

BOR

BOR - Form

ZRI
W1-0
SLO
W1-2
BRI
W2-3
BSK
W2-0
PAO
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
KUP

KUP - Form

VPS
W0-2
ACO
L0-1
INT
L1-0
TRS
L2-4
VPS
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Borac Banja Luka have won four and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Panathinaikos in the Conference League, though before that they beat BSK Banja Luka 2-0 in the Bosnian Premier League. They also recorded wins over Siroki Brijeg, Sloga Doboj, and Zrinjski Mostar in that run.

KuPS have won two and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Veikkausliga win over VPS, but that followed a 2-4 Conference League loss to Trabzonspor and back-to-back domestic defeats to FC Inter Turku and AC Oulu. Their only other win in the stretch came against VPS earlier in September.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Borac Banja Luka and KuPS. This fixture represents a rare or first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
110040+43
W
2
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
110030+33
W
3
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
110042+23
W
4
AtalantaAtalantaATA
110031+23
W
5
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
110020+23
W
5
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
110020+23
W
7
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
110032+13
W
7
LuganoLuganoLUG
110032+13
W
9
MonacoMonacoASM
110021+13
W
10
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
110021+13
W
10
BrannBrannBRA
110021+13
W
10
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
110021+13
W
13
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
110010+13
W
13
GentGentGNT
110010+13
W
15
GetafeGetafeGET
10101101
D
15
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
10101101
D
15
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
10101101
D
15
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
10101101
D
19
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
10101101
D
19
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
10101101
D
19
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
10101101
D
19
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
10101101
D
23
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
100123-10
L
23
JablonecJablonecJAB
100123-10
L
25
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
100112-10
L
25
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
100112-10
L
25
AjaxAjaxAJX
100112-10
L
28
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
100112-10
L
29
AGFAGFAGF
100101-10
L
29
ThunThunTHU
100101-10
L
31
KuPSKuPSKUP
100124-20
L
32
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
100113-20
L
33
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
100102-20
L
33
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
100102-20
L
35
BragaBragaBRA
100103-30
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
100104-40
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Conference League table, Borac Banja Luka sit in 25th place and KuPS in 31st, meaning both sides are currently outside the automatic qualification positions and need points to improve their standing in the competition.

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