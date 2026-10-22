International Coverage

How to watch Borac Banja Luka vs KuPS with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Conference League - Game Week 2 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Banja Luka Stadium

Today's game between Borac Banja Luka and KuPS will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Borac Banja Luka vs KuPS today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Borac Banja Luka are managed by Vinko Marinovic, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

KuPS head into the match under Miika Nuutinen, with no injury or suspension data currently confirmed. Further squad news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Borac Banja Luka have won four and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Panathinaikos in the Conference League, though before that they beat BSK Banja Luka 2-0 in the Bosnian Premier League. They also recorded wins over Siroki Brijeg, Sloga Doboj, and Zrinjski Mostar in that run.

KuPS have won two and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Veikkausliga win over VPS, but that followed a 2-4 Conference League loss to Trabzonspor and back-to-back domestic defeats to FC Inter Turku and AC Oulu. Their only other win in the stretch came against VPS earlier in September.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Borac Banja Luka and KuPS. This fixture represents a rare or first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Conference League table, Borac Banja Luka sit in 25th place and KuPS in 31st, meaning both sides are currently outside the automatic qualification positions and need points to improve their standing in the competition.