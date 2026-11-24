How to watch Bolton Wanderers vs West Bromwich Albion with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United Kingdom Sky Sports+

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 17 25 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Toughsheet Community Stadium

Bolton Wanderers host West Bromwich Albion at the Toughsheet Community Stadium in a Championship fixture between two sides heading in opposite directions.

Steven Schumacher's Bolton sit 17th and are searching for stability. A 1-1 draw with Portsmouth on November 21 offered a small lift after a rough run.

That run included a 3-1 defeat at Derby County and a 5-1 loss at Middlesbrough. The 1-0 win at Charlton Athletic is the only victory in Bolton's last five.

James Morrison's West Brom arrive in fifth place and unbeaten in their last five league games. They drew 2-2 with Swansea City on November 21 after beating Millwall 3-0 the previous fortnight.

Albion also won 3-1 at West Ham United on October 31, so they travel with plenty of confidence. Bolton will need to tighten up at the back to stay in the contest.

Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the game.

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