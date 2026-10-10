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Championship
team-logoBolton Wanderers
Toughsheet Community Stadium
team-logoStoke City
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Bolton Wanderers vs Stoke City: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Bolton Wanderers vs Stoke City
Bolton Wanderers
Stoke City
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Internal Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Website Link

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Argentina

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Australia

beIN SPORTS

beinsports.com/au

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Brazil

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Canada

DAZN

dazn.com

Chile

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Colombia

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Democratic Republic of the Congo (Congo DR)

Sporty TV

sportytv.com

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

India

FanCode

fancode.com

Indonesia (listed via regional coverage)

MONOMAX / beIN

monomax.me

Iran

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Mexico

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Nigeria

Sporty TV

sportytv.com

Peru

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

South Africa

Sporty TV

sportytv.com

Sudan

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Tanzania

Sporty TV

sportytv.com

Thailand

MONOMAX

monomax.me

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

United States

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Venezuela

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Zambia (listed via regional coverage)

Sporty TV

sportytv.com

How to watch Bolton Wanderers vs Stoke City with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Championship - Game Week 9
Toughsheet Community Stadium

Today's game between Bolton Wanderers and Stoke City will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 15:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bolton Wanderers vs Stoke City today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Bolton Wanderers vs Stoke City Probable lineups

Manager

  • S. Schumacher

Bolton Wanderers are managed by Steven Schumacher, though no confirmed lineup or injury and suspension information has been made available ahead of this fixture. Updates are expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Stoke City head coach Mark Robins also has no probable lineup, injury, or suspension details currently listed. Further squad information will be added as it becomes available before the match.

Form

BOL

BOL - Form

SHU
L3-2
MIL
L4-0
WHU
L2-3
CAC
W1-0
NOR
W3-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
STK

STK - Form

NOR
W1-0
CHA
W4-0
CAC
D1-1
WAT
W1-2
SHU
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Bolton Wanderers head into this match with a mixed recent record, winning two and losing three of their last five Championship games. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-4 win over Norwich City, a result that showed attacking intent even if defensive questions remain. They also beat Cardiff City 1-0 but suffered defeats to West Ham United, Millwall, and Sheffield United across the same run. Across those five matches, Bolton scored 13 goals but conceded 12, reflecting a side that can produce in attack while remaining vulnerable at the back.

Stoke City arrive in strong form, winning four of their last five Championship fixtures. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Sheffield United, and they also claimed a 1-2 victory at Watford during this run. A draw at Cardiff City was the only point dropped across the five games, with Stoke keeping a clean sheet in their 4-0 win over Charlton Athletic. They have scored nine goals and conceded just two across this period, making them one of the more defensively solid sides in the division right now.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Bolton WanderersDrawStoke City
0
2
3
Club Friendlies
Bolton Wanderers badge
Bolton Wanderers
BOL
0
Stoke City badge
Stoke City
STK
1
FT
Championship
Bolton Wanderers badge
Bolton Wanderers
BOL
0
Stoke City badge
Stoke City
STK
0
FT
Championship
Stoke City badge
Stoke City
STK
2
Bolton Wanderers badge
Bolton Wanderers
BOL
0
FT
Club Friendlies
Bolton Wanderers badge
Bolton Wanderers
BOL
1
Stoke City badge
Stoke City
STK
2
FT
Premier League
Stoke City badge
Stoke City
STK
2
Bolton Wanderers badge
Bolton Wanderers
BOL
2
FT
3Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in a pre-season friendly in July 2024, when Stoke City won 1-0 at Bolton. Looking across the last five recorded encounters, Stoke have the better of the series, with Bolton yet to record a win. The two Championship meetings in the 2018-19 season ended in a 0-0 draw at Bolton and a 2-0 Stoke win at the bet365 Stadium, while a Premier League fixture in May 2012 finished 2-2. Stoke have not lost to Bolton in any of the five matches on record.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
8521136+717
W
W
L
D
W
2
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
94412312+1116
D
D
W
W
W
3
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
84311612+415
D
D
W
W
D
4
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
74211510+514
W
W
D
L
W
5
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
9351118+314
D
D
D
D
L
6
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
8422108+214
L
D
W
W
D
7
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
84131312+113
W
W
D
W
W
8
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
84131112-113
W
L
L
W
W
9
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
8332710-312
L
D
D
L
D
10
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
82511211+111
D
W
L
D
D
11
MillwallMillwallMIL
83231515011
D
D
L
W
L
12
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
832378-111
L
W
W
D
D
13
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
84221910+910
L
W
W
D
D
14
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
8242912-310
W
L
D
D
W
15
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
83141115-410
W
W
L
L
L
16
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
8233121209
D
W
L
L
D
17
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
83051617-19
L
L
W
W
L
18
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
8233911-29
L
L
W
L
W
19
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
7223910-18
D
D
W
L
L
20
WatfordWatfordWAT
8224710-38
L
L
W
L
L
21
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
81431012-27
W
L
D
L
L
22
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
8125714-75
D
L
L
L
W
23
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
8116815-74
D
L
L
W
L
24
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
8044917-84
D
L
D
L
D
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Bolton Wanderers sit 15th while Stoke City occupy 7th place, meaning the Potters arrive as the higher-placed side. The gap in positions reflects Stoke's stronger recent form and gives this fixture the feel of a side pushing for the top end of the table visiting one looking to move away from the lower reaches.

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