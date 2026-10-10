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How to watch Bolton Wanderers vs Stoke City with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 9 10 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Toughsheet Community Stadium

Today's game between Bolton Wanderers and Stoke City will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bolton Wanderers vs Stoke City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Bolton Wanderers are managed by Steven Schumacher, though no confirmed lineup or injury and suspension information has been made available ahead of this fixture. Updates are expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Stoke City head coach Mark Robins also has no probable lineup, injury, or suspension details currently listed. Further squad information will be added as it becomes available before the match.

Form

Bolton Wanderers head into this match with a mixed recent record, winning two and losing three of their last five Championship games. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-4 win over Norwich City, a result that showed attacking intent even if defensive questions remain. They also beat Cardiff City 1-0 but suffered defeats to West Ham United, Millwall, and Sheffield United across the same run. Across those five matches, Bolton scored 13 goals but conceded 12, reflecting a side that can produce in attack while remaining vulnerable at the back.

Stoke City arrive in strong form, winning four of their last five Championship fixtures. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Sheffield United, and they also claimed a 1-2 victory at Watford during this run. A draw at Cardiff City was the only point dropped across the five games, with Stoke keeping a clean sheet in their 4-0 win over Charlton Athletic. They have scored nine goals and conceded just two across this period, making them one of the more defensively solid sides in the division right now.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in a pre-season friendly in July 2024, when Stoke City won 1-0 at Bolton. Looking across the last five recorded encounters, Stoke have the better of the series, with Bolton yet to record a win. The two Championship meetings in the 2018-19 season ended in a 0-0 draw at Bolton and a 2-0 Stoke win at the bet365 Stadium, while a Premier League fixture in May 2012 finished 2-2. Stoke have not lost to Bolton in any of the five matches on record.

Standings

In the Championship table, Bolton Wanderers sit 15th while Stoke City occupy 7th place, meaning the Potters arrive as the higher-placed side. The gap in positions reflects Stoke's stronger recent form and gives this fixture the feel of a side pushing for the top end of the table visiting one looking to move away from the lower reaches.