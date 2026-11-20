How to watch Bolton Wanderers vs Portsmouth with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 16 21 Nov 2026 - 10:00 Toughsheet Community Stadium

Bolton Wanderers face Portsmouth at the Toughsheet Community Stadium in a Championship fixture that carries real weight for both sides heading into December.

Steven Schumacher's Bolton arrive at this game under pressure. They have won just one of their last five league matches, conceding nine goals across that run, and a 3-1 home defeat to Derby County in their most recent outing will have done little to settle nerves at the club.

Portsmouth come into this fixture in considerably better shape. John Mousinho's side have taken two wins, two draws, and suffered one defeat from their last five Championship games, with a 3-1 victory over Swansea City standing as their standout result in that stretch.

Bolton sit 18th in the Championship table, while Portsmouth occupy 11th, meaning the visitors arrive with both form and league position in their favour.

The head-to-head record between these clubs is weighted toward Portsmouth. Their most recent meeting, a League One fixture in April 2024, ended 1-1 at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, but Portsmouth have generally had the better of recent encounters.

For Bolton, this is a game that demands a response after back-to-back home defeats. For Portsmouth, a win would push them firmly into the top half and reinforce their promotion credentials.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Bolton Wanderers vs Portsmouth, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads