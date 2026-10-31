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Championship
team-logoBolton Wanderers
Toughsheet Community Stadium
team-logoBristol City
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Watch Bolton Wanderers vs. Bristol City live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Bolton Wanderers vs Bristol City
Bolton Wanderers
Bristol City
Championship

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Bolton Wanderers vs Bristol City in live Championship action today.

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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How to watch Bolton Wanderers vs Bristol City with a VPN

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

Match Preview

crest
Championship - Game Week 13
Toughsheet Community Stadium

Bolton Wanderers host Bristol City at the Toughsheet Community Stadium in the Championship, with both clubs looking to pick up points from contrasting positions in the table.

Bolton arrive at this game in poor form and with confidence shaken. Steven Schumacher's side were beaten 5-1 by Middlesbrough in their last outing, a result that exposed defensive vulnerabilities and halted what had been a promising run. They will need a sharp response.

The Trotters had shown real quality in the weeks prior, winning at Wolverhampton Wanderers and beating Norwich City 4-3 in a free-scoring away display. That version of Bolton will need to resurface quickly.

Bristol City come into the game sitting 14th in the Championship, four places above their hosts, though Michael Skubala's side have struggled for consistency. They drew 0-0 with Stoke City most recently and have lost two of their last four league matches.

The Robins did claim a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace in a friendly earlier this month, but their Championship form tells a more complicated story. Goals have been hard to come by, and they have kept just one clean sheet across their last five outings.

With Bolton needing to arrest a slide and Bristol City searching for the kind of result that could push them toward the top half, this is a fixture that matters to both clubs for different reasons.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

Team news & squads

Bolton Wanderers vs Bristol City Probable lineups

Manager

  • S. Schumacher
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