Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Champions League
team-logoBodoe/Glimt
Aspmyra Stadion
team-logoBorussia Dortmund
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Bodoe/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Bodoe/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund
Bodoe/Glimt
Borussia Dortmund
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 6

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Austria

Sky Sport Austria 1

Sky Austria

Brazil

Max Brazil

Max

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

ESPN2 Chile

ESPN Chile

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

ESPN 5 Sur

ESPN Colombia

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Supersport Grandstand ROA

SuperSport

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 6

beIN Sports

France (via regional stream)

Canal+ France

Canal+

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

India

Sony LIV

Sony LIV

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Japan

WOWOW

WOWOW

Mexico

FOX One

FOX Sports Mexico

Nigeria

SuperSport Action Africa

SuperSport

Peru

ESPN 5 Sur

ESPN Peru

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 6

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport Action

SuperSport

Spain

Movistar+

Movistar Plus+

Turkey

tabii

tabii

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 5

TNT Sports

United States

Paramount+

Paramount+

How to watch Bodoe/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Aspmyra Stadion

Today's game between Bodoe/Glimt and Borussia Dortmund will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bodoe/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Bodoe/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund Probable lineups

4-3-3
Bodoe/Glimt crest
Bodoe/Glimt
BOD
page.match.formation.title
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
3-4-2-1
N. HaikinN. HaikinH. AleesamiH. AleesamiF. BjoerkanF. BjoerkanV. NielsenV. NielsenF. SjoevoldF. SjoevoldJ. KitolanoJ. KitolanoS. FetS. FetP. BergP. BergS. AuklendS. AuklendA. HelmersenA. HelmersenO. BlombergO. BlombergG. KobelG. KobelD. SvenssonD. SvenssonW. AntonW. AntonJ. GadouJ. GadouJ. VeermanJ. VeermanM. SabitzerM. SabitzerF. NmechaF. NmechaM. BeierM. BeierK. KaretsasK. KaretsasL. ReggianiL. ReggianiS. GuirassyS. Guirassy
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
4-3-3
Bodoe/Glimt

Starting XI

Borussia Dortmund

Manager

  • K. Knutsen
  • N. Kovac

Kjetil Knutsen names a projected XI that includes Nikita Haikin in goal, with a back four of Haitam Aleesami, Fredrik Andre Bjoerkan, Villads Nielsen, and Fredrik Sjoevold. Odin Luraas Bjoertuft is suspended and unavailable for the hosts. No injury absences are currently listed for Glimt.

For Dortmund, Niko Kovac is set to line up with Gregor Kobel in goal, a defence featuring Daniel Svensson, Waldemar Anton, and Joane Gadou, with Joey Veerman, Marcel Sabitzer, and Felix Nmecha providing midfield cover alongside Konstantinos Karetsas and Luca Reggiani. Serhou Guirassy leads the attack, supported by Maximilian Beier. Emre Can is listed as injured and will not feature.

Form

BOD

BOD - Form

FCB
L5-0
SAN
W3-2
BRA
L2-1
RAN
W2-6
KBK
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/12
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BVB

BVB - Form

TSG
W2-3
VIL
W3-2
SCP
W3-0
VFB
W0-1
SVW
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Bodø/Glimt have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, with one defeat and one further loss in that run. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win over Kristiansund BK in the Eliteserien, and they also beat Rana FK 6-2 in the Cup. The low point of that stretch was a 5-0 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich, a result that provides honest context for what they face at this level.

Dortmund have won four of their last five matches, with their only dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw with Werder Bremen. Before that, they beat VfB Stuttgart 1-0 away in the Bundesliga and defeated Villarreal 3-2 in the Champions League. Across those five fixtures, Dortmund have shown consistent attacking output, though the late collapse against Bremen exposed a defensive fragility that Kovac will want addressed.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Bodoe/GlimtDrawBorussia Dortmund
0
1
0
Champions League
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
2
Bodoe/Glimt badge
Bodoe/Glimt
BOD
2
FT
2Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/1
Both teams scored1/1

The only recorded meeting between these two clubs in the provided data ended in a 2-2 draw in the Champions League in December 2025, played at Borussia Dortmund's ground. That result means the head-to-head record stands level, with neither side able to claim an advantage from their sole encounter.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
2
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
3
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
4
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
5
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
6
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
8
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
9
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
10
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
11
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
11
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
13
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
14
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
15
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
15
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
17
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
18
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
21
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
22
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
22
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
24
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
25
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
26
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
28
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
29
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
31
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
32
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League table, Borussia Dortmund currently sit 11th while Bodø/Glimt are placed 36th, reflecting the contrasting trajectories of the two clubs in this season's competition.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google