International Coverage

How to watch Bodoe/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 2 14 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Aspmyra Stadion

Today's game between Bodoe/Glimt and Borussia Dortmund will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bodoe/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Kjetil Knutsen names a projected XI that includes Nikita Haikin in goal, with a back four of Haitam Aleesami, Fredrik Andre Bjoerkan, Villads Nielsen, and Fredrik Sjoevold. Odin Luraas Bjoertuft is suspended and unavailable for the hosts. No injury absences are currently listed for Glimt.

For Dortmund, Niko Kovac is set to line up with Gregor Kobel in goal, a defence featuring Daniel Svensson, Waldemar Anton, and Joane Gadou, with Joey Veerman, Marcel Sabitzer, and Felix Nmecha providing midfield cover alongside Konstantinos Karetsas and Luca Reggiani. Serhou Guirassy leads the attack, supported by Maximilian Beier. Emre Can is listed as injured and will not feature.

Form

Bodø/Glimt have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, with one defeat and one further loss in that run. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win over Kristiansund BK in the Eliteserien, and they also beat Rana FK 6-2 in the Cup. The low point of that stretch was a 5-0 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich, a result that provides honest context for what they face at this level.

Dortmund have won four of their last five matches, with their only dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw with Werder Bremen. Before that, they beat VfB Stuttgart 1-0 away in the Bundesliga and defeated Villarreal 3-2 in the Champions League. Across those five fixtures, Dortmund have shown consistent attacking output, though the late collapse against Bremen exposed a defensive fragility that Kovac will want addressed.

Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between these two clubs in the provided data ended in a 2-2 draw in the Champions League in December 2025, played at Borussia Dortmund's ground. That result means the head-to-head record stands level, with neither side able to claim an advantage from their sole encounter.

Standings

In the Champions League table, Borussia Dortmund currently sit 11th while Bodø/Glimt are placed 36th, reflecting the contrasting trajectories of the two clubs in this season's competition.